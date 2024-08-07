There was a warm and tumultuous welcome for double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker on Wednesday morning at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

The 22-year-old Manu who won the bronze medals in the air pistol and mixed air pistol event with Sarabjot Singh, returned along with the other shooting medallist, Swapnil Kusale, from the ongoing Paris Games.

Of course, there was no dearth of flowers or garlands, as the two medal winners were showered with the warmth of love of the adoring fans, especially from the shooting fraternity.

Swapnil Kusale of India celebrates winning the bronze medal in 50m rifle in Chateauroux shooting range in France during Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu

Quite understandably, Manu was thrilled to get a quick taste of home food, as her mother Sumedha and father Ram Kishan Bhaker received her at the airport.

There was a felicitation function planned for the medallists by the Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, but it got postponed following the shocking news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the wrestling finals in Paris, owing to her being marginally above the stipulated weight.

A series of media interaction with the shooters, especially Manu, also got cancelled, as everyone stayed focused on the gloomy news of Vinesh.

The felicitation and other functions are expected to be done soon, as the government has been particularly prompt in presenting the cash awards for the medals won in international competition.

In fact, Sarabjot Singh who had returned earlier has already been presented his share of Rs.22.5 lakh for the bronze medal by the Sports Ministry.

It will be a short home stay for Manu, as she is scheduled to fly back to Paris soon, to be one of the flag bearers at the closing ceremony, a honour that she would not like to miss.

Bhaker with her personal coach Jaspal Rana, who won two bronze medals in the Olympics games being welcomed by family members and supporters during her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/ The Hindu

Having missed the third medal by a whisker in the 25-metre sports pistol event, Manu is particularly keen to resume her training schedule for the next Olympic cycle, after a much needed and desired break from the sport.

For the low-profile Manoj Kumar, the chief coach of the rifle squad, it was the fruition of intense work, for nearly two years, with the talented, sincere and intelligent shooters.

He was confident that Swapnil’s medal would pave the way for more Indian shooters asserting themselves in the most gruelling of shooting events, the 50-metre rifle 3-position event that features a 45-shot final, after 60 shots in qualification.