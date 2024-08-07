MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: India medallists Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale return home to warm welcome

There was no dearth of flowers or garlands, as the two medal winners were showered with the warmth of love of the adoring fans, especially from the shooting fraternity.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 17:50 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Manu Bhaker became the most successful women’s athlete from India after she bagged two bronze medals at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics games.
Manu Bhaker became the most successful women’s athlete from India after she bagged two bronze medals at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics games. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Manu Bhaker became the most successful women’s athlete from India after she bagged two bronze medals at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics games. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/ The Hindu

There was a warm and tumultuous welcome for double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker on Wednesday morning at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

The 22-year-old Manu who won the bronze medals in the air pistol and mixed air pistol event with Sarabjot Singh, returned along with the other shooting medallist, Swapnil Kusale, from the ongoing Paris Games.

Follow the Olympics live here: Paris 2024 Olympic Games real-time updates

Of course, there was no dearth of flowers or garlands, as the two medal winners were showered with the warmth of love of the adoring fans, especially from the shooting fraternity.

Swapnil Kusale of India celebrates winning the bronze medal in 50m rifle in Chateauroux shooting range in France during Paris Olympics 2024.
Swapnil Kusale of India celebrates winning the bronze medal in 50m rifle in Chateauroux shooting range in France during Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Swapnil Kusale of India celebrates winning the bronze medal in 50m rifle in Chateauroux shooting range in France during Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu

Quite understandably, Manu was thrilled to get a quick taste of home food, as her mother Sumedha and father Ram Kishan Bhaker received her at the airport.

There was a felicitation function planned for the medallists by the Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, but it got postponed following the shocking news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the wrestling finals in Paris, owing to her being marginally above the stipulated weight.

A series of media interaction with the shooters, especially Manu, also got cancelled, as everyone stayed focused on the gloomy news of Vinesh.

RELATED: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from final for being little over 100 grams overweight on morning of competition

The felicitation and other functions are expected to be done soon, as the government has been particularly prompt in presenting the cash awards for the medals won in international competition.

In fact, Sarabjot Singh who had returned earlier has already been presented his share of Rs.22.5 lakh for the bronze medal by the Sports Ministry.

It will be a short home stay for Manu, as she is scheduled to fly back to Paris soon, to be one of the flag bearers at the closing ceremony, a honour that she would not like to miss.

Bhaker with her personal coach Jaspal Rana, who won two bronze medals in the Olympics games being welcomed by family members and supporters during her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.
Bhaker with her personal coach Jaspal Rana, who won two bronze medals in the Olympics games being welcomed by family members and supporters during her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Bhaker with her personal coach Jaspal Rana, who won two bronze medals in the Olympics games being welcomed by family members and supporters during her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/ The Hindu

Having missed the third medal by a whisker in the 25-metre sports pistol event, Manu is particularly keen to resume her training schedule for the next Olympic cycle, after a much needed and desired break from the sport.

For the low-profile Manoj Kumar, the chief coach of the rifle squad, it was the fruition of intense work, for nearly two years, with the talented, sincere and intelligent shooters.

He was confident that Swapnil’s medal would pave the way for more Indian shooters asserting themselves in the most gruelling of shooting events, the 50-metre rifle 3-position event that features a 45-shot final, after 60 shots in qualification.

Related Topics

Manu Bhaker /

Sarabjot Singh /

Swapnil Suresh Kusale /

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat disqualified, Paris Olympics 2024, HIGHLIGHTS: Vinesh hospitalised due to dehydration, loses medal; PM Modi, sports personalities wish Indian wrestler
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka 229/6 (48); Kusal, Kamindu Mendis at crease vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: India medallists Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale return home to warm welcome
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from gold medal bout; Mirabai Chanu, Avinash Sable in action later
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 12: Annu Rani, Sarvesh fail to make finals; Jyothi Yarraji finishes 7th in 100m hurdles heat, to contest in repechage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: India medallists Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale return home to warm welcome
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Vinesh Phogat disqualifed: Why was Vinesh competing in 50 kg category at Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Puerto Rico’s Camacho-Quinn gets swift start to 100m hurdles defence
    Reuters
  4. India vs Spain men’s hockey bronze medal match, Paris 2024 Olympics: Preview, head-to head, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: After finishing fourth in 1500m, Ingebrigtsen makes 5000m final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat disqualified, Paris Olympics 2024, HIGHLIGHTS: Vinesh hospitalised due to dehydration, loses medal; PM Modi, sports personalities wish Indian wrestler
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka 229/6 (48); Kusal, Kamindu Mendis at crease vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: India medallists Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale return home to warm welcome
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from gold medal bout; Mirabai Chanu, Avinash Sable in action later
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 12: Annu Rani, Sarvesh fail to make finals; Jyothi Yarraji finishes 7th in 100m hurdles heat, to contest in repechage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment