Paris Olympics 2024: Netherlands beats Germany in shoot-out to win men’s hockey gold

The Netherlands beat Germany in a shoot-out to win the men’s Olympic hockey gold on Thursday.

A tense game ended all square at 1-1, with fourth-quarter goals in quick succession from Dutch captain Thierry Brinkman and Germany’s Thies Prinz.

The match went to a shoot-out, with each player going one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

The first two efforts for each side were saved before Brinkman put the Dutch 1-0 up.

Pirmin Blaak then saved again from Prinz.

Thijs van Dam and Justus Weigard both netted, leaving Duco Telgenkamp with the chance to win the match.

The 22-year-old nonchalantly scooped the ball beyond Jean-Paul Danneberg to give the Dutch their first gold medal in the men’s competition since 2000.

The Netherlands face China in the women’s final on Friday.