Paris Olympics 2024: Netherlands beats Germany in shoot-out to win men’s hockey gold

A tense game ended all square at 1-1, with fourth-quarter goals in quick succession from Dutch captain Thierry Brinkman and Germany’s Thies Prinz.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 00:06 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jorrit Jan Willem Croon of Team Netherlands celebrates victory during the Men’s Gold Medal match.
Jorrit Jan Willem Croon of Team Netherlands celebrates victory during the Men’s Gold Medal match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jorrit Jan Willem Croon of Team Netherlands celebrates victory during the Men's Gold Medal match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Netherlands beat Germany in a shoot-out to win the men’s Olympic hockey gold on Thursday.

A tense game ended all square at 1-1, with fourth-quarter goals in quick succession from Dutch captain Thierry Brinkman and Germany’s Thies Prinz.

The match went to a shoot-out, with each player going one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

The first two efforts for each side were saved before Brinkman put the Dutch 1-0 up.

Pirmin Blaak then saved again from Prinz.

Thijs van Dam and Justus Weigard both netted, leaving Duco Telgenkamp with the chance to win the match.

The 22-year-old nonchalantly scooped the ball beyond Jean-Paul Danneberg to give the Dutch their first gold medal in the men’s competition since 2000.

The Netherlands face China in the women’s final on Friday.

