Paris Olympics: Coach Fulton says building trust was key after India wins second consecutive hockey bronze

According to Fulton, teamwork made it possible. “We needed to build trust, because that’s the number one thing that you can rely on,” said Fulton.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 23:26 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
FILE PHOTO:Craig Fulton, chief coach of the Indian field hockey team.
FILE PHOTO:Craig Fulton, chief coach of the Indian field hockey team. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO:Craig Fulton, chief coach of the Indian field hockey team. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Coach Craig Fulton said building trust was key while moulding the Indian hockey team in his own philosophy over a short period of time and making it defend its bronze medal in the Paris Olympics.

According to Fulton, teamwork made it possible. “We needed to build trust, because that’s the number one thing that you can rely on,” said Fulton.

ALSO READ | India ‘Wins it for Sreejesh’ as custodian par excellence bids emotional goodbye after 24 years

“We did a good job in the Asian Games (winning the gold medal and qualifying for the Olympics) to start that process. We had some tough times in Australia, in the Pro League. We knew we had it in us, and we came in here as underdogs. But we knew we could compete against all these teams and we had good results. You’ve gone two cycles back-to-back, medals. Only India and Germany have reached the top four.”

Fulton rated 10-man India’s quarterfinal win over Great Britain highly. “We were really ready for whatever was coming our way. And it showed. That was one of the proudest moments I’ve had on the hockey field. To try and get guys through 43 minutes (after Amit Rohidas’ red card suspension). And to get a result and to win it in a quarterfinal with so much at stake on the biggest platform in the world.

ALSO READ | Sreejesh after winning Paris Olympics bronze in farewell match: This is the best way to finish

“The German match, the semi-final, was a tough one. We played a good game, but we couldn’t score. At this level, if you can’t score, you can’t win.”

The South African was also proud of the fight against Spain.

“In the last quarter, they threw everything at us. The nice thing is, we’ve been through everything in the seven matches before.”

While revealing little about the team’s sessions with Paddy Upton and Mike Horn, who were part of the Gary Kirsten-coached World Cup winning Indian cricket team, in the build-up to the Olympics, Fulton said, “We’re keeping it in-house from our own perspective, but there were a lot of things that happened there that were reality checks for a lot of us in terms of the experiences that we had in the mountains and all the different things that we did (in Switzerland). And it just came out, it really came out at the most opportune times, and it was a special, special time for the team. And we relied heavily on it, and we want to take it forward.”

