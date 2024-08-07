MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 12: Indians in action — August 7 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

On August 7, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as golf, wrestling, table tennis, athletics and weightlifting.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 00:18 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Vinesh Phogat will be eyeing a gold medal on Wednesday.
India's Vinesh Phogat will be eyeing a gold medal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Vinesh Phogat will be eyeing a gold medal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 7, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as golf, wrestling, table tennis, athletics and weightlifting.

Vinesh Phogat will take on USA’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal match of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Wrestling event, while Mirabai Chanu will be in action in Weightlifting on Wednesday.

INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 7
11:00 - Athletics - Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed - Suraj Panwar/Priyanka
12:30 - Golf - Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1 - Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
13:30 - Table Tennis - Women’s Team Quarterfinal - India vs Germany
13:35 - Athletics - Men’s High Jump Qualification - Sarvesh Anil Kushare
13:45 - Athletics - Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Jyothi Yarraji
14:30 - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final - Antim Panghal vs Zeynep Yetgil (Turkiye)
Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/4 Final - Antim Panghal (Subject to qualification)
21:45 - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 53kg Semifinal - Antim Panghal (Subject to qualification)
21:45 - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 50kg Final - Vinesh Phogat vs Sarah Ann Hildebrandt (USA)
22:45 - Athletics - Men’s Triple Jump Qualification - Abdulla Narangolintevida, Praveen Chithravel
23:00 - Weightlifting - Women’s 49kg - Mirabai Chanu
01:13 (August 8) - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable

