Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 12: Indians in action — August 7 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 7, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as golf, wrestling, table tennis, athletics and weightlifting.

Vinesh Phogat will take on USA’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal match of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Wrestling event, while Mirabai Chanu will be in action in Weightlifting on Wednesday.