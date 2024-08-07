MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 6; Vinesh Phogat reaches wrestling final; Neeraj Chopra tops javelin qualification round

Neeraj Chopra gave the country hope of repeating his gold-medal feat from Tokyo 2020 as he topped the qualification round with a throw of 89.34 on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 00:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra of India.
Neeraj Chopra of India. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra of India. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

On Tuesday, wrestler Vinesh Phogat created history by reaching the final of the Women’s 50kg Freestyle event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While the day started with the Indian men’s table tennis team losing to China in the Round of 16, javelin defending champion Neeraj Chopra gave the country hope of repeating his gold-medal feat from Tokyo 2020 as he topped the qualification round with a throw of 89.34.

However, the men’s hockey team lost to Germany in the semifinal, leaving a sour taste at the end of the day’s action.

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON AUGUST 6
TABLE TENNIS
Men’s Team Round of 16 - India lost to China 0-3
ATHLETICS
Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group A - Kishore Jena - 80.73 - (Failed to qualify for Final)
Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B - Neeraj Chopra - 89.34 - (Qualified for Final)
Women’s 400m Repechage Round - Kiran Pahal - 52.59 - (Failed to qualify for Final)
WRESTLING
Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final - Vinesh Phogat beat Yui Susaki (Japan) 3-2
Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/4 Final - Vinesh Phogat beat Oksana Livach (Ukraine) 7-5
Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semifinal - Vinesh Phogat beat Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (Cuba) 5-0
HOCKEY
Men’s Semifinal - India lost to Germany 2-3

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
