Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 6; Vinesh Phogat reaches wrestling final; Neeraj Chopra tops javelin qualification round

On Tuesday, wrestler Vinesh Phogat created history by reaching the final of the Women’s 50kg Freestyle event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While the day started with the Indian men’s table tennis team losing to China in the Round of 16, javelin defending champion Neeraj Chopra gave the country hope of repeating his gold-medal feat from Tokyo 2020 as he topped the qualification round with a throw of 89.34.

However, the men’s hockey team lost to Germany in the semifinal, leaving a sour taste at the end of the day’s action.