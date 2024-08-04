China continued to dominate the Paris Olympics 2024 medal table on Sunday with a tally of 16 gold medals.
USA is second in the standings with 14 gold medals. Host France is third in the standings while Australia is fourth.
OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
India failed to add to its medal count of three on the eighth day of action and slipped to 53rd position.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)
|POS
|NOC
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|1
|China
|16
|12
|9
|37
|2
|USA
|14
|24
|23
|61
|3
|France
|12
|14
|15
|41
|4
|Australia
|12
|8
|7
|27
|5
|Great Britain
|10
|10
|13
|33
|6
|Republic of Korea
|9
|7
|5
|21
|7
|Japan
|8
|5
|9
|22
|8
|Italy
|6
|8
|5
|19
|9
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|4
|14
|10
|Canada
|4
|4
|7
|15
|53
|India
|0
|0
|3
|3
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Lakshya vs Axelsen at 3:30PM; India vs Great Britain hockey at 1:30PM; Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu in men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol qualification now
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally Live, Day 9: China on top with 16 golds; India 53rd with 3 bronze medals
- India vs Great Britain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: India to face Great Britain in quarterfinal- match updates
- SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: After a tie game, India-Sri Lanka look for first win; Streaming info
- Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7, India performance tracker: Sen makes history, Bhaker qualifies for 25m air pistol final; India stuns Australia in men’s hockey
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE