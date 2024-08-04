MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally Live, Day 9: China on top with 16 golds; India 53rd with 3 bronze medals

Paris 2024: China started day nine at the top of the medals tally with 16 gold medals.

Updated : Aug 04, 2024 12:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
China’s Zheng Qinwen kisses her gold medal after defeating Croatia’s Donna Vekic in the Women’s Singles tennis final.
China’s Zheng Qinwen kisses her gold medal after defeating Croatia’s Donna Vekic in the Women’s Singles tennis final. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

China’s Zheng Qinwen kisses her gold medal after defeating Croatia’s Donna Vekic in the Women’s Singles tennis final. | Photo Credit: AP

China continued to dominate the Paris Olympics 2024 medal table on Sunday with a tally of 16 gold medals.

USA is second in the standings with 14 gold medals. Host France is third in the standings while Australia is fourth.

India failed to add to its medal count of three on the eighth day of action and slipped to 53rd position.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 China 16 12 9 37
2 USA 14 24 23 61
3 France 12 14 15 41
4 Australia 12 8 7 27
5 Great Britain 10 10 13 33
6 Republic of Korea 9 7 5 21
7 Japan 8 5 9 22
8 Italy 6 8 5 19
9 Netherlands 6 4 4 14
10 Canada 4 4 7 15
53 India 0 0 3 3

