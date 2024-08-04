Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally Live, Day 9: China on top with 16 golds; India 53rd with 3 bronze medals

China continued to dominate the Paris Olympics 2024 medal table on Sunday with a tally of 16 gold medals.

USA is second in the standings with 14 gold medals. Host France is third in the standings while Australia is fourth.

India failed to add to its medal count of three on the eighth day of action and slipped to 53rd position.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)