Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 12 LIVE: USA surpasses China; India drops to 63rd spot in standings

The United States is on top of the Paris Olympics medal table on Wednesday after taking its haul to 24 golds and surpassing China in the process.

China, with 22 gold medals, is in second position ahead of Day 12 of the 2024 Paris Games. Australia and host France are third and fourth, respectively, in the standings with just a solitary gold separating them.

India, with three bronze medals, is 63rd in the overall standings ahead of Wednesday’s action.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDAL TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 USA 24 31 31 86 2 China 22 21 16 59 3 Australia 14 12 9 35 4 France 13 16 19 48 5 Great Britain 12 15 19 46 6 Republic of Korea 11 8 7 26 7 Japan 11 6 12 29 8 Italy 9 10 7 26 9 Netherlands 8 5 6 19 10 Germany 8 5 4 17 63 India 0 0 3 3

Last updated at 9:34 AM IST (August 7)