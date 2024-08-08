MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal, finishes fourth in weightlifting event

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in the Women’s 49kg Weightlifting event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday and failed to secure for medal for India.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 01:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of Team India reacts.
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of Team India reacts. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of Team India reacts. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in the Women’s 49kg Weightlifting event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday and failed to secure for medal for India.

Mirabai lifted a total of 199 kg, finishing behind Zhihui Hou of China (206 kg), Mihaela Valentina Cambei of Romania (205 kg) and Surodchana Khambao of Thailand (200 kg).

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist opened her account in the snatch with a successful attempt of 85kg, before taking two attempts to successfully lift 88kg. In clean and jerk, Mirabai cleared 111kg in two attempts before failing to lift 114kg in her third and final attempt.

This was India’s sixth fourth-place finish at the ongoing Paris Games.

Meanwhile, Zhihui defended her title from Tokyo 2020, where she had totalled 210kg. Mirabai had claimed the silver with 202kg.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting women’s 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Mirabai Chanu finishes fourth, misses out on medal; Zhihui gets gold, Cambei silver and Khambao third
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal; Sable finishes 11th in steeplechase
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal, finishes fourth in weightlifting event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Athletics Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable finishes 11th in men’s 3000m steeplechase; Roje Stona wins men’s discus throw with Olympic Record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable finishes eleventh in men’s 3000m steeplechase final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable finishes eleventh in men’s 3000m steeplechase final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal, finishes fourth in weightlifting event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat moves Court of Arbitration for Sport, appeals against disqualification from wrestling final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Neeraj Chopra looks to defend javelin gold amid India’s dwindling Olympics campaign
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: United States win women’s team pursuit gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting women’s 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Mirabai Chanu finishes fourth, misses out on medal; Zhihui gets gold, Cambei silver and Khambao third
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal; Sable finishes 11th in steeplechase
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal, finishes fourth in weightlifting event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Athletics Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable finishes 11th in men’s 3000m steeplechase; Roje Stona wins men’s discus throw with Olympic Record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable finishes eleventh in men’s 3000m steeplechase final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment