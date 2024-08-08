Paris Olympics: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal, finishes fourth in weightlifting event

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in the Women’s 49kg Weightlifting event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday and failed to secure for medal for India.

Mirabai lifted a total of 199 kg, finishing behind Zhihui Hou of China (206 kg), Mihaela Valentina Cambei of Romania (205 kg) and Surodchana Khambao of Thailand (200 kg).

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist opened her account in the snatch with a successful attempt of 85kg, before taking two attempts to successfully lift 88kg. In clean and jerk, Mirabai cleared 111kg in two attempts before failing to lift 114kg in her third and final attempt.

This was India’s sixth fourth-place finish at the ongoing Paris Games.

Meanwhile, Zhihui defended her title from Tokyo 2020, where she had totalled 210kg. Mirabai had claimed the silver with 202kg.