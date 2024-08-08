MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal and team set to be deported from Paris for disciplinary breach

Panghal had crashed out of the Paris Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women’s 53kg during the day.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 01:38 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Turkey’s Zeynep Yetgil and India’s Antim Antim, right, compete.
Turkey’s Zeynep Yetgil and India’s Antim Antim, right, compete. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Turkey’s Zeynep Yetgil and India’s Antim Antim, right, compete. | Photo Credit: AP

In a major embarrassment for the country, Antim Panghal and her entire entourage is being deported from Paris for a major disciplinary breach where the young wrestler handed her official accreditation card to her sister, who was caught by security while leaving the Games Village.

Panghal had crashed out of the Paris Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women’s 53kg during the day.

“The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA’s notice by the French authorities,” an IOA statement said.

While IOA did not share what the disciplinary breach was, a source shared the details with PTI.

“Instead of heading to the Games Village, she reached the hotel where her coach Bhagat Singh and sparring partner Vikas, who is actually her coach, were staying. Antim asked her sister to go to the Games Village and come back with her belongings. Her sister was caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement,” said the source.

The 19-year-old U20 world champion Antim was also called by police to record her statement.

If that was not enough, Antim’s personal support staff -- Vikas and Bhagat -- travelled in an inebriated state in a taxi and refused to pay the driver, who then called the police.

“We have left to fight fire,” fumed an IOA official. When contacted, Vikas flatly refused their involvement in such an incident. “Who told you this? Antim and her sister are sitting right before me,” said Vikas.

Related Topics

Antim Panghal /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Wrestling /

Indian Olympic Association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal; Sable finishes 11th in steeplechase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal and team set to be deported from Paris for disciplinary breach
    PTI
  3. Athletics Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable finishes 11th in men’s 3000m steeplechase; Roje Stona wins men’s discus throw with Olympic Record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mirabai Chanu Highlights, Weightlifting women’s 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Mirabai Chanu finishes fourth, misses out on medal; Zhihui gets gold, Cambei silver and Khambao third
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable finishes eleventh in men’s 3000m steeplechase final; El Bakkali defends title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal and team set to be deported from Paris for disciplinary breach
    PTI
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable finishes eleventh in men’s 3000m steeplechase final; El Bakkali defends title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal, finishes fourth in weightlifting event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat moves Court of Arbitration for Sport, appeals against disqualification from wrestling final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Neeraj Chopra looks to defend javelin gold amid India’s dwindling Olympics campaign
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal; Sable finishes 11th in steeplechase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal and team set to be deported from Paris for disciplinary breach
    PTI
  3. Athletics Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable finishes 11th in men’s 3000m steeplechase; Roje Stona wins men’s discus throw with Olympic Record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mirabai Chanu Highlights, Weightlifting women’s 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Mirabai Chanu finishes fourth, misses out on medal; Zhihui gets gold, Cambei silver and Khambao third
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable finishes eleventh in men’s 3000m steeplechase final; El Bakkali defends title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment