Paris Olympics: Australia’s Nina Kennedy soars to women’s pole vault title

Australia’s Nina Kennedy won the gold medal in the Olympic women’s pole vault on Wednesday.
Katie Moon of the United States took silver and Canada’s Alysha Newman claimed bronze.
