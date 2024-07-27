Paris 2024 Olympics: Who are the key opponents in PV Sindhu’s quest for a third Olympic medal in Badminton women’s singles?

Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will be gunning for an unprecedented third straight medal when the Badminton Women’s singles event begins at the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 27, 2024.
The 29-year old shuttler has been seeded 10th at the Olympic Games and will face Kristin Kuuba (WR75) from Estonia and Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (WR111) of Maldives in Group M. The group winner from each group will qualify for the Round of 16.
Here are the key opponents who Sindhu will have to overcome in her quest for Olympic glory:
HE BING JIAO (CHN)
Despite straightforward contests in the group stage, Sindhu will face her first big test in the knockout stages where she will face China’s He Bing Jiao.
Sindhu faced the 6th seed in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics, winning 21-13, 21-15 to seal her second consecutive Olympic medal in women’s singles.
But in their previous clash, in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games, the Chinese shuttler came out on top in a 21-16, 21-12 win. He Bing also leads the head-to-head 11-9 against Sindhu. Sindhu will need to overcome this and her patchy form in the lead up to make a case for the medal.
CAROLINA MARIN (ESP)
Carolina Marin has been Sindhu’s nemesis over the best part of the previous decade. The Spanish former world no: 1 beat Sindhu in the final of the women’s singles event at the Rio Olympics 2016 and in the final of the World Championships in 2018.
In their most recent clash, Marin completed a come-from-behind 13-21, 21-11, 22-20 win in the 1/8 finals of the Singapore Open.
In what could be a possible medal encounter at Paris 2024, Sindhu will be hoping to overcome the negatively skewed head-to-head record against Marin.
AN SE YOUNG
Arguably the toughest obstacle for Sindhu will be World number one and No: 1 seed, South Korea’s An Se Young. Sindhu suffered a loss in straight games against An Se in the 1/8 finals of the All England Open this year in March.
Sindhu has never beaten the Korean in seven head-to-head encounters. If Sindhu manages to buck her recent slump to make it deep in the women’s singles, the 22-year-old will be possible opponent in the gold medal match.
