China’s team won the gold medal in the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, its first medal in a sport that has for decades been dominated by eastern European countries, mainly Russia, Belarus and Ukraine
Israel took silver, while Italy bagged bronze at the Port de La Chapelle Arena.
China, which was awarded 69.800 points in total, took the lead early in with a 36.950 hoop score, with athletes clad in glittering black and gold leotards and tiaras moving in near-perfect synchrony to make difficult leap and tumbles.
The team began its ribbon and ball routine with traditional Chinese string music, at one point holding three ribbons taut and plucking them like they were on an instrument.
After a mesmerising two-and-a-half minutes filled with illusion turns, acrobatics and quick pirouettes, China scored 32.850 in that routine.
Latest on Sportstar
- Brazil vs USWNT LIVE Score: BRA 0-0 USA, Paris 2024 Olympics final, Ludmilla’s goal ruled out, Women’s soccer gold medal match
- Man City v Man United LIVE score, FA Community Shield 2024 Final: MCI 1-1 MUN; Match goes into penalty shootout
- Vinesh Phogat LIVE joint silver medal appeal updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS verdict to be out soon
- Paris 2024 Olympics: China swoops in to take group gold in rhythmic gymnastics
- Paris Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar in action in golf
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE