Paris 2024 Olympics: China swoops in to take group gold in rhythmic gymnastics

Israel took silver, while Italy bagged bronze at the Port de La Chapelle Arena.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 21:28 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gold medalists Team People’s Republic of China celebrate on the podium during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Group All-Around Final medal ceremony.
Gold medalists Team People’s Republic of China celebrate on the podium during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Group All-Around Final medal ceremony. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gold medalists Team People's Republic of China celebrate on the podium during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Group All-Around Final medal ceremony. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

China’s team won the gold medal in the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, its first medal in a sport that has for decades been dominated by eastern European countries, mainly Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

Israel took silver, while Italy bagged bronze at the Port de La Chapelle Arena.

China, which was awarded 69.800 points in total, took the lead early in with a 36.950 hoop score, with athletes clad in glittering black and gold leotards and tiaras moving in near-perfect synchrony to make difficult leap and tumbles.

The team began its ribbon and ball routine with traditional Chinese string music, at one point holding three ribbons taut and plucking them like they were on an instrument.

After a mesmerising two-and-a-half minutes filled with illusion turns, acrobatics and quick pirouettes, China scored 32.850 in that routine.

