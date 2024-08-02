MagazineBuy Print

National pistol coach Jung faces eviction from home within hours of returning from Paris Olympics

Jung’s house is in the Civil Lines area and he said 200 families have been ordered to leave within two days.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 16:07 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: National pistol coach Samaresh Jung.
FILE PHOTO: National pistol coach Samaresh Jung. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: National pistol coach Samaresh Jung. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/THE HINDU

National pistol coach Samaresh Jung was a bewildered man within hours of landing back in India from the Paris Olympics after discovering that the house he considered his home for nearly 75 years is an “illegal construction” and he had just 48 hours to vacate it.

Jung, who was nicknamed ‘goldfinger’ at the peak of his prowess after fetching an astonishing seven gold, five silver and two bronze medals in the 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games, said he needs at least two months to pack up and leave.

“This was a property we were staying on for the last 75 years. In 1978, the land and structure was leased out to a Mr Singh and we have been paying rent to him since then,” a hassled Jung told PTI.

“The L&DO (Land and Development Office) served us a notice only yesterday. In fact, I came to know about it one hour after reaching home from Paris,” he revealed.

READ | Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Pistol shooters have contributed two of India’s three medals in the ongoing Paris Games with Manu Bhaker winning the individual 10m air pistol bronze before combining with Sarabjot Singh to claim the mixed team third position.

Jung’s house is in the Civil Lines area and he said 200 families have been ordered to leave within two days.

The Delhi High Court will hear the matter on Monday “I am not above law and I will vacate if this is what the law demands. But two days notice is not the way. At least, give us a couple of months to move out,” he said.

“Is it an emergency or war situation that we have to vacate in a day?” he asked.

The 54-year-old said he does not have another house in Delhi.

“Now, I have nowhere to go. I have a huge library of more than 1000 books and my brother has gone house hunting and we are trying to pack everything,” he said.

