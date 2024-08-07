MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Serbia announces plans to build Djokovic museum

The announcement comes just days after Djokovic won a gold medal at the Paris Games on Sunday after defeating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) in what was likely to be his final shot at Olympic glory.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 19:26 IST , BELGRADE - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Men’s Tennis Singles gold medalist Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia waves to fans on the stage with his medal at Champions Park on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France.
Men’s Tennis Singles gold medalist Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia waves to fans on the stage with his medal at Champions Park on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Men's Tennis Singles gold medalist Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia waves to fans on the stage with his medal at Champions Park on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France.

Following Novak Djokovic’s dramatic gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics, Serbia is set to build a museum dedicated to the tennis great, according to the country’s president.

“We had the first discussions about the construction of the Novak Djokovic museum, which is expected to become another attraction for the city,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Tuesday.

Djokovic has long enjoyed the status of a living legend in Serbia, where the Belgrade native and winner of 24 Grand Slam titles ran a tennis academy for years and frequently attends sporting events and meets with officials.

“Palma de Mallorca has a museum dedicated to Rafael Nadal. We will strive to showcase what Djokovic has done for our country in accordance with his merits and at the same time attract tourists,” Vucic added.

Vucic said he hoped the museum would be finished before Belgrade hosts the World Expo in 2027.

The announcement comes just days after Djokovic won a gold medal at the Paris Games on Sunday after defeating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) in what was likely to be his final shot at Olympic glory.

The victory allowed him to join Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Steffi Graf and the watching Serena Williams as the only players to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic singles gold.

Djokovic also became the oldest singles champion since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988 and shattered Alcaraz’s bid to add gold to the French Open and Wimbledon titles he has already pocketed this summer.

Back in Serbia, people gathered in main squares across the country where they waved flags and sang patriotic songs to celebrate Djokovic’s victory.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
