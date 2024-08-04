MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Triathlon mixed relay swim training session cancelled over Seine water quality

The decision was made late on Saturday after tests showed water quality did not meet the required threshold following rain on July 31 and August 1.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 11:11 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics: The flags of various countries are seen along the River Seine.
Paris 2024 Olympics: The flags of various countries are seen along the River Seine. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: The flags of various countries are seen along the River Seine. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris Olympics organisers have cancelled Sunday’s swimming training session for the triathlon mixed relay event after recent heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine river.

The decision was made late on Saturday after tests showed water quality did not meet the required threshold following rain on July 31 and August 1.

The mixed relay race is scheduled for Monday.

READ | Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting assured of boxing medal amid outcry tied to gender misconceptions

“We are expecting an improvement on the conditions in the next hours, but not to a level to which the swim familiarization planned for tomorrow can take place,” organisers said in a statement.

“In view of these conditions, we have decided to cancel the swim familiarisation tonight to avoid late communication to athletes.”

Pollution in the Seine after heavy rains had caused the men’s race to be postponed for a day, after swimming practice sessions were cancelled two days in a row. 

Related Topics

triathlon /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

