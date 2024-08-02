MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Who will India face in the hockey quarterfinals?

India moved to the second place in Pool A with a 3-2 win over Australia and is likely to face the third-placed team of Pool B in the last-eight.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 18:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh of Team India celebrate after winning against Ireland.
Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh of Team India celebrate after winning against Ireland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh of Team India celebrate after winning against Ireland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India beat Australia 3-2 on Friday in its final group stage match at the Paris Olympics 2024 to move to the second place in Pool B.

As things stand, India will face the third-placed team of Pool A. Germany and Great Britain occupy the second and third places, respectively, and face each other in their last game late Friday night.

This means the loser of this match will play India in the last-eight match. If the match ends in a draw, India will play Great Britain.

However, if Argentina beats Belgium by two goals or more, Argentina will pip India for the second spot. In this scenario, India will finish third and play the second-placed team from Pool A, which could be Germany or the Netherlands.

Related Topics

Hockey /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 16/0 (2); Rohit, Gill begin 231-run chase vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who will India face in the hockey quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Wadajied’s strike helps Shillong Lajong to a win against Tribhuvan Army
    Team Sportstar
  4. India beats Australia 3-2 in Men’s Hockey at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Italians Paolini and Errani speed into Olympic doubles final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Italians Paolini and Errani speed into Olympic doubles final
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: IOC, IBA justify their stands over Algerian boxer Khelif’s gender issue
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who will India face in the hockey quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Page wins gold in women’s trampoline
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Italy’s Meloni, IOC’s Bach discuss ‘fairness’ in sports after boxing gender row
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 16/0 (2); Rohit, Gill begin 231-run chase vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who will India face in the hockey quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Wadajied’s strike helps Shillong Lajong to a win against Tribhuvan Army
    Team Sportstar
  4. India beats Australia 3-2 in Men’s Hockey at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Italians Paolini and Errani speed into Olympic doubles final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment