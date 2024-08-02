Paris 2024 Olympics: Who will India face in the hockey quarterfinals?

India beat Australia 3-2 on Friday in its final group stage match at the Paris Olympics 2024 to move to the second place in Pool B.

As things stand, India will face the third-placed team of Pool A. Germany and Great Britain occupy the second and third places, respectively, and face each other in their last game late Friday night.

This means the loser of this match will play India in the last-eight match. If the match ends in a draw, India will play Great Britain.

However, if Argentina beats Belgium by two goals or more, Argentina will pip India for the second spot. In this scenario, India will finish third and play the second-placed team from Pool A, which could be Germany or the Netherlands.