Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play hockey semifinal match after getting red card against Great Britain?

Amit Rohidas was shown a red card during India’s Paris 2024 Olympics quarterfinal hockey match against Great Britain on Sunday.

His suspension for the match meant India played nearly three quarters with 10 players. Harmanpreet Singh and side still managed to qualify for the semifinal courtesy of a 4-2 penalty shootout win.

India will now play the winner of the quarterfinal between Germany and Argentina. However, uncertainty over Rohidas’ inclusion in the squad for the last-four match remains.

A suspension in hockey depends on the nature of the offence, unlike football where every red card leads to a one-game ban. A technical delegate hears the case after the match decides on an appropriate penalty.

“In deciding on the duration of any suspension, the Technical Delegate is limited to the remaining matches in the competition but, if the Technical Delegate decides that the appropriate penalty may or ought to include the imposition of a suspension that affects matches or should otherwise take effect beyond the conclusion of the competition, the Technical Delegate must, within 3 days of the decision being published,” the offical rules for hockey at Paris Olympics state.

Hockey India, the sport’s governing body in India, filed an appeal over the decision on Sunday. The hearing is likely to take place later in the day and will determine if Rohidas can be included in the squad for the semifinal.