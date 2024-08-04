MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play hockey semifinal match after getting red card against Great Britain?

A suspension in hockey depends on the nature of the offence, unlike football where every red card leads to a one-game ban.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 20:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Amit Rohidas, second right, reacts after referee shows him a red card.
India’s Amit Rohidas, second right, reacts after referee shows him a red card. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Amit Rohidas, second right, reacts after referee shows him a red card. | Photo Credit: AP

Amit Rohidas was shown a red card during India’s Paris 2024 Olympics quarterfinal hockey match against Great Britain on Sunday.

His suspension for the match meant India played nearly three quarters with 10 players. Harmanpreet Singh and side still managed to qualify for the semifinal courtesy of a 4-2 penalty shootout win.

India will now play the winner of the quarterfinal between Germany and Argentina. However, uncertainty over Rohidas’ inclusion in the squad for the last-four match remains.

A suspension in hockey depends on the nature of the offence, unlike football where every red card leads to a one-game ban. A technical delegate hears the case after the match decides on an appropriate penalty.

“In deciding on the duration of any suspension, the Technical Delegate is limited to the remaining matches in the competition but, if the Technical Delegate decides that the appropriate penalty may or ought to include the imposition of a suspension that affects matches or should otherwise take effect beyond the conclusion of the competition, the Technical Delegate must, within 3 days of the decision being published,” the offical rules for hockey at Paris Olympics state.

Hockey India, the sport’s governing body in India, filed an appeal over the decision on Sunday. The hearing is likely to take place later in the day and will determine if Rohidas can be included in the squad for the semifinal.

Related Topics

Hockey /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India files official appeal after Amit Rohidas’s red card during quarterfinal against Great Britain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Greece’s Tentoglou aims to defend long jump gold, Jeswin fails to qualify after finishing 26th
    Reuters
  3. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic wins first set 7-6(3) - Gold medal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play hockey semifinal match after getting red card against Great Britain?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour first African gymnast to win Olympic medal, clinches uneven bars gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play hockey semifinal match after getting red card against Great Britain?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India files official appeal after Amit Rohidas’s red card during quarterfinal against Great Britain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour first African gymnast to win Olympic medal, clinches uneven bars gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian women become first African team to make Olympic quarterfinals in basketball
    AP
  5. Paris 2024: Records broken by Katie Ledecky at the Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India files official appeal after Amit Rohidas’s red card during quarterfinal against Great Britain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Greece’s Tentoglou aims to defend long jump gold, Jeswin fails to qualify after finishing 26th
    Reuters
  3. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic wins first set 7-6(3) - Gold medal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play hockey semifinal match after getting red card against Great Britain?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour first African gymnast to win Olympic medal, clinches uneven bars gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment