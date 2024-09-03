Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara finishes fifth in women’s 50m rifle 3P SH1 final

Avani Lekhara finished fifth in the final of the women’s 50m rifle 3 position SH1 event of the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Chateauroux Shooting Range on Tuesday.
The Indian managed to score 420.6 in total with her last shot being a 9.9.
The 22-year-old won gold in the women’s 10m air rifle SH1 standing event last week, a feat she managed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics too.
