Paris 2024: Britain’s Grinham becomes first pregnant athlete to win Paralympics medal

Seven months pregnant, 31-year-old Grinham held her nerves to beat Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist and friend Phoebe Paterson Pine by a razor-thin 142-141 scoreline in Friday’s bronze medal match-up.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 16:32 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Great Britain’s Jodie Grinham during the Para Archery Women’s Individual compound Open Bronze Medal match.
Great Britain's Jodie Grinham during the Para Archery Women's Individual compound Open Bronze Medal match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Great Britain’s Jodie Grinham during the Para Archery Women’s Individual compound Open Bronze Medal match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

British archer Jodie Grinham became the first pregnant Paralympics athlete to win a medal when she took bronze in women’s individual compound, official Paralympics social media accounts said on Saturday.

Seven months pregnant, 31-year-old Grinham held her nerves to beat Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist and friend Phoebe Paterson Pine by a razor-thin 142-141 scoreline in Friday’s bronze medal match-up.

Great Britain’s Jodie Grinham celebrates on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the Para Archery Women’s Individual Compound at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
Great Britain's Jodie Grinham celebrates on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the Para Archery Women's Individual Compound at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Great Britain’s Jodie Grinham celebrates on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the Para Archery Women’s Individual Compound at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“Baby hasn’t stopped kicking,” Grinham said. “It’s almost like baby’s going, what’s going on? It’s really loud, mommy what are you doing? But it’s been a lovely reminder of the support bubble I have in my belly.

“I’m really proud of myself, I’ve had difficulties and it’s not been easy. But as long as I’m healthy and baby’s healthy, I knew I could compete. I knew if I shot as well as I could, baby or not, I could come back as a medal.”

Grinham will hope to win a second medal when she competes in the mixed team compound quarter-finals on Monday along with Nathan McQueen.

