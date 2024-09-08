MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 11: Full list of Indian results on September 8

A compilation of all the results of the Indian events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Day 11, September 8.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 13:48 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pooja Ojha.
FILE PHOTO: Pooja Ojha.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pooja Ojha.

Pooja Ojha finished fourth in the women’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Semifinal A with a timing of 1:17.23. However, only the Top 3 in each semifinal qualify to Final A, bringing an end to Pooja’s campaign.

India has won 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals - at the ongoing edition in Paris.

Here are all the results of the Indian contingent from Day 11 of Paralympics 2024:

INDIANS RESULTS ON DAY 11 - SEPTEMBER 8
Para Canoe
Para Canoe - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Semifinals - Pooja Ojha - Fourth - 1:17.23 (does not qualify for Final A)

