Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 11: Full list of Indian results on September 8

Pooja Ojha finished fourth in the women’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Semifinal A with a timing of 1:17.23. However, only the Top 3 in each semifinal qualify to Final A, bringing an end to Pooja’s campaign.

India has won 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals - at the ongoing edition in Paris.

Here are all the results of the Indian contingent from Day 11 of Paralympics 2024: