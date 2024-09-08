Pooja Ojha finished fourth in the women’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Semifinal A with a timing of 1:17.23. However, only the Top 3 in each semifinal qualify to Final A, bringing an end to Pooja’s campaign.
India has won 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals - at the ongoing edition in Paris.
Here are all the results of the Indian contingent from Day 11 of Paralympics 2024:
INDIANS RESULTS ON DAY 11 - SEPTEMBER 8
Para Canoe
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 11, Medals Table: India in 16th spot after Navdeep’s gold; China leads with 94 golds
- Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 11: Full list of Indian results on September 8
- Brick by brick, Krishan Pathak set to become the new Wall in Blue of Indian hockey
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 11 LIVE: Pooja Ojha out of women’s Kayak Single 200m KL1, Closing Ceremony updates, India results
- Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, Day 4: Rahul at crease; India A 107/6, needs 167 to win; India C beats India D
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE