MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 6: Full list of Indian results on September 3

A compilation of all the results of the Indian events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Day 6, September 3, 2024.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 22:53 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Deepthi Jeevanji (second from left) won a bronze medal in women’s 400m T20 final at Paris Paralympics on Tuesday.
India’s Deepthi Jeevanji (second from left) won a bronze medal in women’s 400m T20 final at Paris Paralympics on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

India’s Deepthi Jeevanji (second from left) won a bronze medal in women’s 400m T20 final at Paris Paralympics on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Deepthi Jeevanji won India’s first medal of the day as she bagged a bronze in the women’s 400m T20 at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Tuesday.

Earlier, Avani Lekhara finished fifth in the final of the women’s 50m rifle 3 position SH1 event with a total of 420.6.

Archer Pooja lost 4-6 to Wu Chunyan of China in the women’s individual recurve open quarterfinals.

INDIANS RESULTS ON DAY 6 - SEPTEMBER 3
Para Shooting - Avani Lekhara finished fifth in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 final. Mona Agarwal finished 13th in qualification round and failed to make it to the final.
Para Athletics - Bhagyashri Jadhav finished fifth in the women’s shot put F34 final with a best throw of 7.28m.
Para Archery - Pooja lost 4-6 to Wu Chunyan of China in the women’s individual recurve open quarterfinal.
Para Athletics - Deepthi Jeevanji won bronze medal in the women’s 400m T20 final, clocking 55.82s.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Mariyappan, Sharad, Shailesh in men’s high jump T63 final; Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze; latest results, score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze medal in women’s 400m T20 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 6: Full list of Indian results on September 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2024: Sharath Kamal’s masterclass keeps Chennai Lions in contention for semifinals
    Santadeep Dey
  5. PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh beats Pakistan by six wickets in second Test to complete historic 2-0 series sweep
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 7: Indians in action today — September 4 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 6: Full list of Indian results on September 3
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze medal in women’s 400m T20 final
    Team Sportstar
  4. With Paralympic crown retained, Sumit Antil sets three-peat target for LA 2028
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery Highlights: India’s Pooja loses 4-6 to China’s Wu Chunyan in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Mariyappan, Sharad, Shailesh in men’s high jump T63 final; Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze; latest results, score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze medal in women’s 400m T20 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 6: Full list of Indian results on September 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2024: Sharath Kamal’s masterclass keeps Chennai Lions in contention for semifinals
    Santadeep Dey
  5. PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh beats Pakistan by six wickets in second Test to complete historic 2-0 series sweep
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment