Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 6: Full list of Indian results on September 3

Deepthi Jeevanji won India’s first medal of the day as she bagged a bronze in the women’s 400m T20 at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Tuesday.
Earlier, Avani Lekhara finished fifth in the final of the women’s 50m rifle 3 position SH1 event with a total of 420.6.
Archer Pooja lost 4-6 to Wu Chunyan of China in the women’s individual recurve open quarterfinals.
INDIANS RESULTS ON DAY 6 - SEPTEMBER 3
