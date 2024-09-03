Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 6: Full list of Indian results on September 3

Deepthi Jeevanji won India’s first medal of the day as she bagged a bronze in the women’s 400m T20 at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Tuesday.

Earlier, Avani Lekhara finished fifth in the final of the women’s 50m rifle 3 position SH1 event with a total of 420.6.

Archer Pooja lost 4-6 to Wu Chunyan of China in the women’s individual recurve open quarterfinals.