Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - September 5: What are the medal events today?

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began on August 28 and concludes on September 8.
On the eighth day, medal events will be held across para road cycling, para athletics, boccia, goalball, para table tennis, para powerlifting, wheelchair fencing, para swimming, wheelchair tennis, para shooting and para archery.
Here are the medal events on the eighth day of Paris 2024 Paralympics (timings in IST):-
13:00 onwards - Para Cycling Road - Men’s H1-2 Road Race, Women’s H1-4 Road Race, Men’s H5 Road Race, Women’s H5 Road Race, Men’s H4 Road Race, Men’s H3 Road Race
13:30 onwards - Para Athletics - Women’s Shot Put - F35, Women’s Long Jump - T38, Men’s 400m - T12, Women’s Shot Put - F57, Men’s 400m - T13, Women’s 100m - T37, Women’s Shot Put - F64, Men’s Discus Throw - F11
13:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS11 - Semifinals, Men’s Singles - MS3 - Semifinals
14:00 - Boccia - Mixed Team - BC1/BC2 Bronze Medal Match
14:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS7 - Semifinals
15:15 - Para Shooting - R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final
15:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 50kg Final
15:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS11 - Semifinals, Women’s Singles - WS1-2 - Semifinals
15:30 - Wheelchair Tennis - Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match, Quad Singles Bronze Medal Match
15:50 - Boccia - Mixed Pairs - BC4 Bronze Medal Match
16:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS2 - Gold Medal Match
16:45 - Goalball - Men’s Bronze Medal Game
17:00 - Wheelchair Tennis - Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match, Quad Singles Gold Medal Match
17:05 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 59kg Final
17:10 - Boccia - Mixed Pairs - BC3 Bronze Medal Match
17:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS6 - Semifinals
18:30 - Goalball - Women’s Bronze Medal Game
19:30 onwards - Para Judo - Women -48 kg J1 Final Block, Women -57 kg J1 Final Block, Women -48 kg J2 Final Block, Men -60 kg J1 Final Block, Men -60 kg J2 Final Block
20:30 - Boccia - Mixed Team - BC1/BC2 Gold Medal Match
20:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 55kg Final
20:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS11 - Gold Medal Match
20:45 onwards - Para Archery - Mixed Team Recurve Open Medal Rounds
21:00 - Para Swimming - Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB7, Men’s 50m Freestyle - S5, Men’s 100m Freestyle - S6, Women’s 400m Freestyle - S10, Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB11, Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB11, Men’s 200m Individual Medley - SM9, Women’s 200m Individual Medley - SM9, Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB13, Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB12, Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB13, Women’s 50m Freestyle - S8, Mixed 4x50m Medley Relay - 20 Points
21:00 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Foil Team Finals
21:15 - Goalball - Women’s Gold Medal Game
21:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS3 - Gold Medal Match
22:05 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 65kg Final
22:15 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Foil Team Finals
22:30 - Para Athletics - Women’s Long Jump - T63, Men’s Discus Throw - F64, Men’s 100m - T11, Women’s 100m - T12, Women’s 400m - T53, Women’s 400m - T54, Women’s Shot Put - F33, Men’s 800m - T53, Men’s Shot Put - F35, Men’s 800m - T54, Men’s Javelin Throw - F13
22:45 - Boccia - Mixed Pairs - BC4 Gold Medal Match
22:45 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS7 - Gold Medal Match
23:00 - Goalball - Men’s Gold Medal Game
23:45 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS11 - Gold Medal Match
00:30 - Boccia - Mixed Pairs - BC3 Gold Medal Match
