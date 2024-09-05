Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - September 5: What are the medal events today?

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began on August 28 and concludes on September 8.

On the eighth day, medal events will be held across para road cycling, para athletics, boccia, goalball, para table tennis, para powerlifting, wheelchair fencing, para swimming, wheelchair tennis, para shooting and para archery.

Here are the medal events on the eighth day of Paris 2024 Paralympics (timings in IST):-

13:00 onwards - Para Cycling Road - Men’s H1-2 Road Race, Women’s H1-4 Road Race, Men’s H5 Road Race, Women’s H5 Road Race, Men’s H4 Road Race, Men’s H3 Road Race

13:30 onwards - Para Athletics - Women’s Shot Put - F35, Women’s Long Jump - T38, Men’s 400m - T12, Women’s Shot Put - F57, Men’s 400m - T13, Women’s 100m - T37, Women’s Shot Put - F64, Men’s Discus Throw - F11

13:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS11 - Semifinals, Men’s Singles - MS3 - Semifinals

14:00 - Boccia - Mixed Team - BC1/BC2 Bronze Medal Match

14:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS7 - Semifinals

15:15 - Para Shooting - R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final

15:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 50kg Final

15:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS11 - Semifinals, Women’s Singles - WS1-2 - Semifinals

15:30 - Wheelchair Tennis - Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match, Quad Singles Bronze Medal Match

15:50 - Boccia - Mixed Pairs - BC4 Bronze Medal Match

16:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS2 - Gold Medal Match

16:45 - Goalball - Men’s Bronze Medal Game

17:00 - Wheelchair Tennis - Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match, Quad Singles Gold Medal Match

17:05 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 59kg Final

17:10 - Boccia - Mixed Pairs - BC3 Bronze Medal Match

17:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS6 - Semifinals

18:30 - Goalball - Women’s Bronze Medal Game

19:30 onwards - Para Judo - Women -48 kg J1 Final Block, Women -57 kg J1 Final Block, Women -48 kg J2 Final Block, Men -60 kg J1 Final Block, Men -60 kg J2 Final Block

20:30 - Boccia - Mixed Team - BC1/BC2 Gold Medal Match

20:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 55kg Final

20:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS11 - Gold Medal Match

20:45 onwards - Para Archery - Mixed Team Recurve Open Medal Rounds

21:00 - Para Swimming - Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB7, Men’s 50m Freestyle - S5, Men’s 100m Freestyle - S6, Women’s 400m Freestyle - S10, Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB11, Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB11, Men’s 200m Individual Medley - SM9, Women’s 200m Individual Medley - SM9, Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB13, Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB12, Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB13, Women’s 50m Freestyle - S8, Mixed 4x50m Medley Relay - 20 Points

21:00 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Foil Team Finals

21:15 - Goalball - Women’s Gold Medal Game

21:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS3 - Gold Medal Match

22:05 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 65kg Final

22:15 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Foil Team Finals

22:30 - Para Athletics - Women’s Long Jump - T63, Men’s Discus Throw - F64, Men’s 100m - T11, Women’s 100m - T12, Women’s 400m - T53, Women’s 400m - T54, Women’s Shot Put - F33, Men’s 800m - T53, Men’s Shot Put - F35, Men’s 800m - T54, Men’s Javelin Throw - F13

22:45 - Boccia - Mixed Pairs - BC4 Gold Medal Match

22:45 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS7 - Gold Medal Match

23:00 - Goalball - Men’s Gold Medal Game

23:45 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS11 - Gold Medal Match

00:30 - Boccia - Mixed Pairs - BC3 Gold Medal Match