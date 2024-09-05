MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics: China shines in powerlifting as Guo Lingling betters own world record

Lingling took her best on the bench press from 121kg in February to 123kg in Paris with Britain’s Zoe Newson in second place, 14kg lighter with her leading effort.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 09:28 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Guo Lingling’s contributions kept her country atop the overall medal table.
infoIcon

Guo Lingling’s contributions kept her country atop the overall medal table. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

China’s women dominated the first day of powerlifting at the Paris 2024 Paralympics as Guo Lingling improved her world record in the up to 45kg class on Wednesday.

Lingling, 35, took her best on the bench press from 121kg in February to 123kg in Paris with Britain’s Zoe Newson in second place, 14kg lighter with her leading effort.

Lingling’s contributions in front of a vocal but half-empty La Chapelle Arena kept her country atop the overall medal table at Paris 2024.

“I am very excited and happy, and the atmosphere at the stadium was also very inspiring to me,” Lingling said.

“The Chinese government spends a lot of money training people. So China will always be first on the gold medal tally,” she added.

Earlier, compatriot Cui Zhe had secured a Paralympic record in the up to 41kg category.

Zhe turns 38 in December and finally claimed the gold medal by lifting almost three times her weight in 119kg following four silvers in her previous Games appearances.

“I have always had faith in myself and believed that I could get the gold,” Zhe said.

“I’ve been very determined with this target and never given up, always giving my best performance at competitions. I’ve felt that I’ve had a mission that I’ve never completed. To become a Paralympic champion has always been my target and I’ve always had faith in getting it done,” she added.

In the men’s competitions, Jordan’s Omar Qarada defended his 49kg title with a 181kg lift and Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev held on to his up to 54kg title by keeping Cuba’s Pablo Ramirez at bay.

“After Tokyo I prepared myself non-stop all three years, aiming to win again. I can’t say which one (medal) is more important. They are both very important for me,” Degtyarev said.

