Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 7: Indians in action today — September 4 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 4, Indian athletes will be in action in para cycling road, para shooting, para athletics, para table tennis and powerlifting.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 23:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Para Archer Harvinder Singh will be in action in men’s individual recurve open elimination stage on Wednesday.
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Para Archer Harvinder Singh will be in action in men's individual recurve open elimination stage on Wednesday.
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Para Archer Harvinder Singh will be in action in men’s individual recurve open elimination stage on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris on Thursday and will conclude on September 8.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

On the seventh day, Indian athletes will be in action in para cycling road, para shooting, para athletics, para table tennis and powerlifting.

INDIANS IN ACTION - SEPTEMBER 4 (Timings in IST)
11:57 - Para Cycling Road - Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial - Arshad Shaik
12:32 - Para Cycling Road - Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial - Jyoti Gaderiya
13:00 - Para Shooting - P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification - Nihal Singh, Rudransh Khandelwal
13:35 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F46 Final - Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar
14:15 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS4 - Quarterfinal - Bhavinaben Patel vs Zhou Ying (CHN)
15:17 - Para Athletics - Women’s Shot Put - F46 Final - Amisha Rawat
15:30 - Powerlifting - Men’s up to 49kg Final - Parmjeet Kumar
15:45 - Para Shooting - P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final - Nihal Singh, Rudransh Khandelwal (Subject to qualification)
17:49 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Recurve Open 1/16 Elimination - Harvinder Singh vs Tseng Lung-Hui (TPE)
18:40 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination - Harvinder Singh (Subject to qualification)
20:30 - Powerlifting - Women’s up to 45kg Final - Sakina Khatun
21:00 onwards - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinals - Harvinder Singh (Subject to qualification)
22:08 onwards - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Recurve Open Semifinals - Harvinder Singh (Subject to qualification)
22:50 - Para Athletics - Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final - Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Amit Kumar
22:57 onwards - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Recurve Open Medal Rounds - Harvinder Singh (Subject to qualification)
23:03 - Para Athletics - Women’s 100m - T12 Round 1 - Simran

Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

