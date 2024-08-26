Paris 2024 Paralympics: In which event has India won the most Paralympic medals?

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will be underway on August 28, 2024, with India sending its highest-ever contingent of 84 para athletes.
India has won 31 medals across all editions of the Summer Paralympics, of which nine are gold, 12 are silver and 10 are bronze.
Among all the events, India has won the most medals in athletics, with 18 to its name (four gold, nine silver and five bronze).
Following is the chronological list of all medals won by India in athletics in its Summer Paralympics history.
Complete list of India’s athletics medals in the Paralympics
|Athlete name
|Medal
|Event
|Games edition
|Bhimrao Kesarkar
|Silver
|Men's Javelin L6
|1984 Stoke Mandeville/New York
|Joginder Singh Bedi
|Silver
|Men's Shot Put L6
|1984 Stoke Mandeville/New York
|Joginder Singh Bedi
|Bronze
|Men's Javelin L6
|1984 Stoke Mandeville/New York
|Joginder Singh Bedi
|Bronze
|Men's Discus Throw L6
|1984 Stoke Mandeville/New York
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Gold
|Men's Javelin F44/46
|2004 Athens
|Girisha Nagarajegowda
|Silver
|Men's High Jump F42
|2012 London
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Gold
|Men's High Jump F42
|2016 Rio de Janeiro
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Gold
|Men's Javelin Throw F46
|2016 Rio de Janeiro
|Deepa Malik
|Silver
|Women's Shot Put F53
|2016 Rio de Janeiro
|Varun Singh Bhati
|Bronze
|Men's High Jump F42
|2016 Rio de Janeiro
|Sumit Antil
|Gold
|Men's Javelin Throw F64
|2020 Tokyo
|Nishad Kumar
|Silver
|Men's High Jump T47
|2020 Tokyo
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Silver
|Men's Discus Throw F56
|2020 Tokyo
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Silver
|Men's Javelin Throw F46
|2020 Tokyo
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Silver
|Men's High Jump T63
|2020 Tokyo
|Praveen Kumar
|Silver
|Men's High Jump T64
|2020 Tokyo
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Bronze
|Men's Javelin Throw F46
|2020 Tokyo
|Sharad Kumar
|Bronze
|Men's High Jump T63
|2020 Tokyo
