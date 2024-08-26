MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics: In which event has India won the most Paralympic medals?

Among all the events, India has won the most medals in athletics, with 18 to its name (four gold, nine silver and five bronze). 

Published : Aug 26, 2024 15:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Devendra Jhajharia in the men’s javelin throw F46 final of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
India’s Devendra Jhajharia in the men’s javelin throw F46 final of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India's Devendra Jhajharia in the men's javelin throw F46 final of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will be underway on August 28, 2024, with India sending its highest-ever contingent of 84 para athletes. 

India has won 31 medals across all editions of the Summer Paralympics, of which nine are gold, 12 are silver and 10 are bronze.

Among all the events, India has won the most medals in athletics, with 18 to its name (four gold, nine silver and five bronze). 

Following is the chronological list of all medals won by India in athletics in its Summer Paralympics history.

Complete list of India’s athletics medals in the Paralympics

Athlete name Medal Event Games edition
Bhimrao Kesarkar Silver Men's Javelin L6 1984 Stoke Mandeville/New York
Joginder Singh Bedi Silver Men's Shot Put L6 1984 Stoke Mandeville/New York
Joginder Singh Bedi Bronze Men's Javelin L6 1984 Stoke Mandeville/New York
Joginder Singh Bedi Bronze Men's Discus Throw L6 1984 Stoke Mandeville/New York
Devendra Jhajharia Gold Men's Javelin F44/46 2004 Athens
Girisha Nagarajegowda Silver Men's High Jump F42 2012 London
Mariyappan Thangavelu Gold Men's High Jump F42 2016 Rio de Janeiro
Devendra Jhajharia Gold Men's Javelin Throw F46 2016 Rio de Janeiro
Deepa Malik Silver Women's Shot Put F53 2016 Rio de Janeiro
Varun Singh Bhati Bronze Men's High Jump F42 2016 Rio de Janeiro
Sumit Antil Gold Men's Javelin Throw F64 2020 Tokyo
Nishad Kumar Silver Men's High Jump T47 2020 Tokyo
Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Men's Discus Throw F56 2020 Tokyo
Devendra Jhajharia Silver Men's Javelin Throw F46 2020 Tokyo
Mariyappan Thangavelu Silver Men's High Jump T63 2020 Tokyo
Praveen Kumar Silver Men's High Jump T64 2020 Tokyo
Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze Men's Javelin Throw F46 2020 Tokyo
Sharad Kumar Bronze Men's High Jump T63 2020 Tokyo

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

