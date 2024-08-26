Paris 2024 Paralympics: In which event has India won the most Paralympic medals?

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will be underway on August 28, 2024, with India sending its highest-ever contingent of 84 para athletes.

India has won 31 medals across all editions of the Summer Paralympics, of which nine are gold, 12 are silver and 10 are bronze.

Among all the events, India has won the most medals in athletics, with 18 to its name (four gold, nine silver and five bronze).

Following is the chronological list of all medals won by India in athletics in its Summer Paralympics history.

Complete list of India’s athletics medals in the Paralympics