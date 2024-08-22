MagazineBuy Print

Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s history at Paralympic Games

India has won 31 medals - 9 gold, 12 silver, and 10 bronze - in 12 editions of the Paralympics it has taken part in. At the 2024 edition in Paris, a total of 84 athletes will represent the country.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 17:48 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s First Paralympic Gold Medallist Murlikant Rajaram Petkar.
FILE PHOTO: India's First Paralympic Gold Medallist Murlikant Rajaram Petkar. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s First Paralympic Gold Medallist Murlikant Rajaram Petkar. | Photo Credit: PTI

India had its best-ever performance at a single edition of the Paralympics in Tokyo in 2021 when it grabbed five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. It will look to better that in the upcoming edition in Paris, which will be held from August 28 to September 8.

When did India first appear at the Paralympics?

India made its first appearance at the Paralympics in the 1968 edition held in Tel Aviv. It sent a delegation of 10 athletes but was unable to secure a medal in any of the events it took part in. It did not take part in the 1976 and 1980 editions of the Games, but returned in the 1984 edition. The country has taken part in every Paralympics since then.

How has India performed at the Paralympics?

India has a mixed record at the Paralympics, having taken part in 12 editions so far. It has won 31 medals - 9 gold, 12 silver, and 10 bronze medals. After winning four medals in the 1984 edition, India did not bag a single medal in the next four editions. The drought ended when Devendra Jhajharia won gold in javelin throw and Rajinder Singh won bronze in powerlifting at the 2004 Athens Paralympics.

READ | Full list of Indian para athletes taking part in Paris

Who was India’s first gold medallist? 

Murlikant Petkar bagged India’s first-ever Paralympic medal during the 1972 edition in Heidelberg. Petkar won the gold medal in the men’s 50m freestyle 3 swimming event. He did so by setting a then-world record time of 37.33s. 

How did India perform at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics?

India had its best performance in Paralympic history at the 2020 Tokyo Games. It took home 19 medals - five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals. Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal when she came first in the women’s 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1 event. India also won another shooting gold, two gold medals in badminton, and one in athletics.

What are India’s hopes for the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

India will be sending its largest contingent-ever to the Paris 2024 Paralympics. A total of 84 athletes, 32 of whom will be women, will represent the country. Jhajharia, president of the Paralympic Committee of India, has said that India will be aiming to win more than 25 medals this year. 

