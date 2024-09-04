MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Tokyo silver-medallist Bhavinaben Patel loses in Table Tennis women’s singles class 4 quarterfinals

Indian Para-paddler Bhavinaben Patel loses 12-14, 9-11, 11-8, 6-11 to China’s Zhou Ying in the quarterfinal of women’s singles class 4 at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 15:03 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Paddler Bhavinaben Patel in action.
File Photo: Paddler Bhavinaben Patel in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: Paddler Bhavinaben Patel in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian para-paddler Bhavinaben Patel, the Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist, was unable to advance to the semifinals of the women’s singles class 4 at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Wednesday.

In a closely contested quarterfinal match against China’s Zhou Ying, Patel ultimately fell by scores of 12-14, 9-11, 11-8, 6-11.

The first game set the tone for the match, with both players exchanging blows in a tightly contested battle. Patel fought valiantly, but Ying’s skill proved to be the difference, as the Chinese paddler edged out a 14-12 victory.

Ying carried the momentum into the second game, dominating play and securing a comfortable 11-9 win.

Facing elimination, Patel rallied in the third game, capturing it 11-8 and forcing a deciding fourth game.

Despite a promising start in the fourth game, Patel was unable to sustain her momentum. Ying regained control and closed out the match with a 6-11 victory, ending Patel’s hopes of a medal at the Paris Paralympics.

Related Topics

Table Tennis /

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Table Tennis Highlights: Bhavinaben Patel loses 1-3 in women’s singles quarterfinal, exits tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Tokyo silver-medallist Bhavinaben Patel loses in Table Tennis women’s singles class 4 quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: Sachin wins silver to take India medal tally to 21, China leads with 54 golds
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC World Cup 2026 qualifier: Endo sends Japan warning ahead of World Cup qualifier
    AFP
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Sachin wins silver in shot put final, Bhavinaben loses in quarterfinal, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Tokyo silver-medallist Bhavinaben Patel loses in Table Tennis women’s singles class 4 quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sachin Khilari wins silver medal in men’s shot put F46, takes India tally to 21
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins C5 time trial to extend British record with 18th gold
    Reuters
  4. Paralympics 2024, Table Tennis Highlights: Bhavinaben Patel loses 1-3 in women’s singles quarterfinal, exits tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: Sachin wins silver to take India medal tally to 21, China leads with 54 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Table Tennis Highlights: Bhavinaben Patel loses 1-3 in women’s singles quarterfinal, exits tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Tokyo silver-medallist Bhavinaben Patel loses in Table Tennis women’s singles class 4 quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: Sachin wins silver to take India medal tally to 21, China leads with 54 golds
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC World Cup 2026 qualifier: Endo sends Japan warning ahead of World Cup qualifier
    AFP
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Sachin wins silver in shot put final, Bhavinaben loses in quarterfinal, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment