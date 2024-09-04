Paris 2024 Paralympics: Tokyo silver-medallist Bhavinaben Patel loses in Table Tennis women’s singles class 4 quarterfinals

Indian para-paddler Bhavinaben Patel, the Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist, was unable to advance to the semifinals of the women’s singles class 4 at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Wednesday.
In a closely contested quarterfinal match against China’s Zhou Ying, Patel ultimately fell by scores of 12-14, 9-11, 11-8, 6-11.
The first game set the tone for the match, with both players exchanging blows in a tightly contested battle. Patel fought valiantly, but Ying’s skill proved to be the difference, as the Chinese paddler edged out a 14-12 victory.
Ying carried the momentum into the second game, dominating play and securing a comfortable 11-9 win.
Facing elimination, Patel rallied in the third game, capturing it 11-8 and forcing a deciding fourth game.
Despite a promising start in the fourth game, Patel was unable to sustain her momentum. Ying regained control and closed out the match with a 6-11 victory, ending Patel’s hopes of a medal at the Paris Paralympics.
