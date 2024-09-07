Paris Paralympics 2024: Wheelchair tennis duo Hewett and Reid celebrate historic ‘Golden Slam’

Alfie Hewett finally got his hands on a Paralympic gold medal and made history to boot as he and Gordon Reid became the first men’s wheelchair doubles partnership to complete the career ‘Golden Slam’ on Friday.

The British duo had twice lost in the Paralympic final but this time they made no mistake in front of a packed Philippe-Chatrier court at Roland Garros, thrashing Japanese pair Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda 6-2, 6-1.

Hewett and Reid have won an astonishing 21 Grand Slams, but the one they wanted was the Paralympic title -- meaning they have now completed a ‘Golden Slam’ by winning the four Slams and the Paralympic gold

Hewett and Reid engaged in a long hug on the red clay, with the former saying “it was the stuff of dreams” and the latter that “it was up there with our best wins.”

For Hewett it is especially sweet not just in securing the elusive Paralympic title -- he lost in both finals in Rio and in the doubles in Tokyo -- but because he was told at one point he would no longer be qualified to play.

He suffers from Perthes disease that limits hip movement, and it was judged to be not severe enough following a category change.

READ | Hokato Hotozhe Sema wins bronze in men’s shot put F57

However, a few months after the Tokyo defeat he was cleared to carry on after a series of tests, admitting he burst into tears and celebrated with a glass of champagne.

Scotsman Reid, who had beaten Hewett to win 2016 Paralympic singles gold, said that to feel the joy of winning after the “heartbreak” was special.

“It feels amazing, I think the emotions and the adrenaline is still high from the match,” said the 32-year-old.

“It’s something that we’ve been desperate for for a long time now and we’ve come so close twice and felt that heartbreak, felt that pain.”

‘All about us’

Reid, who at the age of 12 contracted a rare neurological condition called transverse myelitis which left him paralysed from the waist down, said the tough losses made the gold extra special.

“Sometimes you have to feel that pain to really enjoy the highs when they come and it’s important for us not to let this moment pass us by to really savour it,” he said.

“I think it’s safe to say we did that out in the court and in the ceremony.”

For Hewett, who could do the double as he plays Oda on Saturday in the singles, said the defeats in Rio and Tokyo had left their mark as to whether they could seal the deal in Paris.

“There’s always that little doubt in the back of your mind that reminds you of those two losses in Paralympics,” said the 26-year-old Englishman.

“Is this going to be a thing that sticks with you for another game or can you break the cycle?

“We certainly squashed that this week. Thankfully this time we’re not crying on each other’s shoulders.”

As to whether Hewett would have an early night despite playing on Saturday, all bets were off.

“We’ve been working hard for such a long time for this moment, tonight’s all about us,” said Hewett.