Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Tom Daley announces retirement at 30 after diving silver

Daley, who won silver in the men’s synchronised 10-metre platform event in Paris and gold in the same event in Tokyo in 2021, had decided last year to come back from retirement at the request of his older son.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 19:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Great Britain’s Tom Daley announces retirement after returning from Paris 2024 Olympics.
Great Britain’s Tom Daley announces retirement after returning from Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Great Britain’s Tom Daley announces retirement after returning from Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Tom Daley announced his retirement from diving at the age of 30, the five-times Olympic medallist said on Monday.

Daley, who won silver in the men’s synchronised 10-metre platform event in Paris and gold in the same event in Tokyo in 2021, had decided last year to come back from retirement at the request of his older son.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics - Federations must join World Boxing to include sport at LA Games, president says

“It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive,” Daley told British Vogue.

“But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day.” 

Related Topics

Tom Daley /

United Kingdom /

diving

