Paris Olympics 2024 volleyball review: France and Italy reign supreme to claim memorable golds

France and Italy painted the South Paris Arena 1 blue as they won the volleyball gold medals to cap a memorable Olympics for the men’s defending champion and the women’s team who had never claimed a medal at the Games before.

France rode a wave of euphoria at its home Olympics and delivered the country’s 15th gold in Paris in scintillating fashion with assured performances, losing just one group stage match en route to back-to-back titles.

A medal was a long shot at the Tokyo Games three years ago but came into Paris as favourites and it did not disappoint in front of its home fans, many of whom had bought tickets to the final months ago expecting France to play for gold.

“If they weren’t here, we wouldn’t have reached the semifinals,” France’s Antoine Brizard said when praising the fans who created a loud and lively party atmosphere at the arena.

Gold medalists of Team France applaud on the podium during the Volleyball medal ceremony after the Men’s Gold Medal Match on Day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: SARAH STIER

“I always say that Tokyo was huge and somebody asked me how it could be better. I said, ‘Winning at home’.”

For Poland, the wait for a second gold will now slip into a fifth decade, with the ecstasy of reaching a first final since 1976 turning into agony after France beat it in straight sets.

But Poland did cross the quarterfinal hurdle at long last, having fallen in the last eight at every Olympics since 2004.

“If someone offered us the silver medal before (the Games), we would all have signed in blood,” Poland coach Nikola Grbic said.

“For many, many years we haven’t been able to go past the quarter-finals, so just the first step of going through was amazing.”

Italy’s women had never been past the quarterfinal stage but it won its first-ever medal in the sport without losing a match in Paris.

It crushed Serbia, Turkey and the United States in the knockouts with 3-0 scorelines to underline its superiority and deny the Americans a second straight gold.

“This is a victory for the women’s volleyball movement. In Italy, it is the number one women’s sport,” said Italy coach Julio Velasco, who took charge in November.

“We just lacked a victory of this magnitude to take that leap forward at all levels.”