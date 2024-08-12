MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024 volleyball review: France and Italy reign supreme to claim memorable golds

France delivered the country’s 15th gold in Paris in scintillating fashion with assured performances, losing just one group stage match en route to back-to-back titles.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 19:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Gold medalists Team Italy pose on the podium during the Medal Ceremony after the Women’s Gold Medal match between Team United States and Team Italy on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France
Gold medalists Team Italy pose on the podium during the Medal Ceremony after the Women’s Gold Medal match between Team United States and Team Italy on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gold medalists Team Italy pose on the podium during the Medal Ceremony after the Women’s Gold Medal match between Team United States and Team Italy on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France | Photo Credit: Getty Images

France and Italy painted the South Paris Arena 1 blue as they won the volleyball gold medals to cap a memorable Olympics for the men’s defending champion and the women’s team who had never claimed a medal at the Games before.

France rode a wave of euphoria at its home Olympics and delivered the country’s 15th gold in Paris in scintillating fashion with assured performances, losing just one group stage match en route to back-to-back titles.

A medal was a long shot at the Tokyo Games three years ago but came into Paris as favourites and it did not disappoint in front of its home fans, many of whom had bought tickets to the final months ago expecting France to play for gold.

“If they weren’t here, we wouldn’t have reached the semifinals,” France’s Antoine Brizard said when praising the fans who created a loud and lively party atmosphere at the arena.

Gold medalists of Team France applaud on the podium during the Volleyball medal ceremony after the Men’s Gold Medal Match on Day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.
Gold medalists of Team France applaud on the podium during the Volleyball medal ceremony after the Men’s Gold Medal Match on Day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: SARAH STIER
lightbox-info

Gold medalists of Team France applaud on the podium during the Volleyball medal ceremony after the Men’s Gold Medal Match on Day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: SARAH STIER

“I always say that Tokyo was huge and somebody asked me how it could be better. I said, ‘Winning at home’.”

For Poland, the wait for a second gold will now slip into a fifth decade, with the ecstasy of reaching a first final since 1976 turning into agony after France beat it in straight sets.

But Poland did cross the quarterfinal hurdle at long last, having fallen in the last eight at every Olympics since 2004.

“If someone offered us the silver medal before (the Games), we would all have signed in blood,” Poland coach Nikola Grbic said.

“For many, many years we haven’t been able to go past the quarter-finals, so just the first step of going through was amazing.”

Italy’s women had never been past the quarterfinal stage but it won its first-ever medal in the sport without losing a match in Paris.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 basketball review - USA causes French heartbreak in double-bill finale

It crushed Serbia, Turkey and the United States in the knockouts with 3-0 scorelines to underline its superiority and deny the Americans a second straight gold.

“This is a victory for the women’s volleyball movement. In Italy, it is the number one women’s sport,” said Italy coach Julio Velasco, who took charge in November.

“We just lacked a victory of this magnitude to take that leap forward at all levels.”

Related Topics

Volleyball /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Other Olympic Sports

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Tom Daley announces retirement at 30 after diving silver
    Reuters
  2. From Arjun Babuta to Lakshya Sen, list of Indians who narrowly missed out on medals in Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 basketball review: USA causes French heartbreak in double-bill finale
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 volleyball review: France and Italy reign supreme to claim memorable golds
    Reuters
  5. ‘Fittest guy’ Kohli can play five more years, Rohit easily for two years: Harbhajan Singh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Tom Daley announces retirement at 30 after diving silver
    Reuters
  2. From Arjun Babuta to Lakshya Sen, list of Indians who narrowly missed out on medals in Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 volleyball review: France and Italy reign supreme to claim memorable golds
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics taekwondo review: South Korea reclaimed gold medals after upset in last edition
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 basketball review: USA causes French heartbreak in double-bill finale
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Tom Daley announces retirement at 30 after diving silver
    Reuters
  2. From Arjun Babuta to Lakshya Sen, list of Indians who narrowly missed out on medals in Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 basketball review: USA causes French heartbreak in double-bill finale
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 volleyball review: France and Italy reign supreme to claim memorable golds
    Reuters
  5. ‘Fittest guy’ Kohli can play five more years, Rohit easily for two years: Harbhajan Singh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment