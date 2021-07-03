Olympics records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic bronze medals

We are three weeks away from the start of the Tokyo Olympics. The event, delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will see some of the best athletes in the world assemble at the Japanese capital to showcase their talent and bring glory to their respective nations.

Sportstar looks at those athletes, both men and women, who have won the most number of bronze medals in Olympic history:

MEN

6-Heikki Savolainen (Finland), Gymnastics, 1928-1952

Savolainen first competed at an Olympics in the 1928 edition held in Amsterdam, where he won a bronze medal in the Pommel horse event. Four years later, in Los Angeles, he hit a purple patch, winning three bronze medals, each in the individual all-around, parallel bars and Team all-around events.

In the following edition in Berlin in 1936, Savolainen won a bronze medal in the Team all-around event. Sixteen years later, he won his sixth and final bronze medal at the Helsinki Olympics, once again in the all-around team event.

6-Alexei Nemov (Russia), Gymnastics, 1996-2000

Joining Savolainen in the first place is another gymnast- Alexei Nemov from Russia, who also won six bronze medals at the Olympic Games.

He first participated in the Olympics in the Atlanta edition, held in 1996, where he won three bronze medals, one each in the Floor, High Bar and Pommel Horse events.

Four years later, in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, he won three more bronze medals, one each in the Team event, Pommel Horse and Parallel Bars events.

ALSO READ | Olympics records: Top 10 male athletes with most medals at the Games

5-Phillip Edwards (Canada), Athletics, 1928-1936

Canadian sprinter Phillip Edwards won his first bronze medal in the 4x400m event at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics.

Four years later, at the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics, he clinched three more bronze medals, one each in the 800m, 1500m and 4x400m events. He won his fifth and final bronze medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics in the 800m event.

5-Adrianus De Jong (Netherlands), Fencing, 1908-1928

The Netherlands fencer won five bronze medals at the Olympics. The first two came at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics, where he won one each in the Saber and Epee team events.

Eight years later, in Antwerp, he won two more bronze medals, each in the individual and the team sabre events.

His fifth and final bronze medal came in the 1924 Paris Olympics, where he finished third in the team sabre event.

5-Daniel Revenu (France), Fencing, 1964-1976

The French fencer won five bronze medals, two in the individual events and three in the team events. He won an individual and team bronze medal in the Foil event at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Four years later, he won the bronze in the Individual Foil event at the 1968 Mexico Olympics. Then, at the 1972 Munich Olympics and the 1976 Montreal Olympics, he won a bronze medal in the Team Foil events.

WOMEN

6-Franziska Van Almsick (Germany), Aquatics, 1992-2004

Van Almsick won her first bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in 100m freestyle. Later, in the same edition, she won another bronze medal in 4x100m freestyle.

Four years later, at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, she won her third bronze medal in the 4x100m freestyle. Her most successful Olympics came in 2004 in Athens, where she won three bronze medals- two in the 4x200m freestyle events and one in the 4x100m medley event.

ALSO READ | Olympics records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic gold medals

6-Merlene Ottey-Page (Jam-Slo), Athletics, 1980-2004

Merlene Ottey-Page also won six Olympic bronze medals.

Her first bronze came in the 100m event at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Four years later, she won two bronze medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, one each in the 100m and 200m events.

Her fourth bronze medal came eight years later at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in the 200m event. Four years later, she won her fifth bronze medal at the Atlanta Olympics in the 4x100m relay event.

Her final Olympic bronze medal came at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where she finished third in the 100m event.

5-Antje Buschschulte (Germany), Aquatics, 1996-2008

Buschschulte won her first bronze medal in the 4x100m freestyle event at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Four years later, at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, she won her second bronze medal in the 4x200m freestyle event.

In the 2004 Athens edition, she won a bronze each in the 200m backstroke, 4x100m medley and 4x200m freestyle events.

Coughlin won her first bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics in the 100m freestyle event and three more four years later in Beijing - GETTY IMAGES

5-Natalie Coughlin (USA), Aquatics, 2004-2012

Coughlin won her first bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics in the 100m freestyle event. Four years later, she won three bronze medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, one each in the 100m freestyle, 200m medley and 4x200m freestyle events.

Her fifth and final bronze medal came in the 2012 London Olympics, where she finished third in the 4x100m freestyle event.