Tokyo Olympics: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary fail to qualify for medal match

In a major setback, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary failed to qualify for the medal match in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

The pair finished seventh in the Qualification stage 2 at the Asaka Shooting Range. China's Jiang Ranxin-Pang Wei and Vitalina Batsarashkina-Artem Chernousov of Russian Olympic Committee will fight for gold. Ukraine's Olena Kostevych-Oleh Omelchuk will face Serbians Zorana Arunovic-Damir Mikec in the bronze medal match.

It was the end of the road at the Games as Manu and Saurabh shot a total of 380 in Qualification stage 2.

Saurabh shot a total of 96 in his first series of Qualification stage 2 while Manu shot 92 and they were positioned at eighth place by the end of series 1.

In series 2, Saurabh shot 98 while Bhaker finished with 94, but it was not enough to help them secure a place in either of the medal matches.