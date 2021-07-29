Tokyo Olympics: Rowers Arjun, Arvind finish 11th in lightweight double sculls

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh ended their Tokyo Olympics campaign in 11th position in the men's lightweight double sculls event, the best ever result for the country at the Olympic Games on Thursday.

The Indian pair clocked 6:29.66s to finish fifth in the Final B, which was not a medal round, and ended up 11th overall at the Sea Forest Waterway. Ireland, Germany and Italy won the gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively, after the Final A race later in the day.

RELATED | Tokyo Olympics: Italian rower misses medal-winning race after positive COVID-19 test

On Wednesday, Arjun and Arvind had failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing sixth in the second semifinal. They had clocked 6:24.41s to finish last in the six-team semifinal two.

The top three pairs in each of the two semifinals had qualified for the medal round. Arjun and Arvind have, however, produced the best-ever Olympic performance for Indian rowers by reaching the semifinals.

While Arjun assumes the role of the bower, Arvind is the team's stroker. The two had finished fifth in their heats last Saturday. This rowing event includes two rowers in a scull boat, using two oars each.