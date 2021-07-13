PT Usha: Neeraj Chopra capable of winning medal in Tokyo Olympics

Whenever P.T. Usha saw javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra at the 2016 under-20 Worlds in Poland, she was reminded of her running days.

“Even when he was walking about somewhere, I remember he used to keep trying out throws as if he carried an imaginary javelin,” said Usha, who was in Poland with her trainee Jisna Mathew then, told Sportstar on Tuesday.

“I used to do that often when I was young...if I saw a hurdle anywhere or even a stone on the road, I would run and try to clear it.

“Neeraj looked so strong and confident then. And when he won the junior Worlds gold with a world record, I felt that he would go far.”



READ | Neeraj Chopra focuses on visualisation techniques, javelin release angle in build-up to Tokyo Olympics

Usha, who narrowly missed winning an Olympic medal in the 400m hurdles in 1984 at Los Angeles, felt that Neeraj would end India's long wait for its first-ever Olympic medal in athletics in Tokyo.

“Neeraj has done 88m earlier this year, he could probably go past 90m. I think he is capable of winning a medal,” said Usha, now a prominent coach.

She also felt that long jumper M. Sreeshankar could produce a big surprise.

“He is the No. 2 in the team. Considering his age, Sreeshankar has produced some big jumps. He may not be very consistent and that could be because he has not had any international competition this year. But he is young and that is why I feel he could surprise us all with a big show,” said Usha.

“But he should not be under any pressure. If he is bold and free, he can reach the final and do very well after that.”



ALSO READ | Tokyo 2020: Canada to send largest team in 37 years to Olympics

Tough for mixed relay teams to enter final

Usha expected four to enter the final and picked discus thrower Kamalpreet and javelin thrower Annu Rani as the other two.

“Kamalpreet has broken Krishna Poona's national record and has done 66-plus and Annu Rani has been very consistent, so I think both will enter the final.

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor could also make it if he repeats his big throws.

“We don't know how much Toor will do in Tokyo in front of all those big men.”

She felt it would be tough for both the 4x400m relay teams (mixed and men) to enter the final.

“Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Revathi and Subha will probably run the mixed relay but the two girls are not capable of going below 53s, so it will be very difficult.

“And some of our top men have not run many quartermile races this year. So you can't predict anything in the men's relay.”