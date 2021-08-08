Tokyo Olympics India at Tokyo Olympics: Closing ceremony in pictures The Indian contingent was led by Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia during the Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony. Team Sportstar 08 August, 2021 18:47 IST Team Sportstar 08 August, 2021 18:47 IST Memories for a lifetime. The Indian contingent take a selfie at the closing ceremony. Photo: AP Photo: AP 1/6 Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who won the bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65 event, was India's flag bearer in the closing ceremony. Photo: PTI 2/6 Wrestler Deepak Punia and staff members from India's delegation wave their national flag as they parade during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: AFP Photo: AFP 3/6 Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia (C) and Deepak Punia (R) pose for a picture at the Olympics closing ceremony. Photo: PTI Photo: PTI 4/6 Fireworks illuminate over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, seen from the Shibuya Sky observation deck. Photo: AP Photo: AP 5/6 A man unfurls a French flag at the Olympics fan zone at Trocadero Gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The passing of the hosting baton was split between the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and a public party and concert in Paris. Photo: AP Photo: AP 6/6 Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.