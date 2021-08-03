India loses to Belgium in men's hockey semifinal at Tokyo Olympics

Alexander Hendrickx scored a hat-trick as the Indian hockey men's team lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo 2020, IND 2 - 4 BEL Hockey men's semifinal LIVE: Hendrickx hattrick extends Belgium lead vs India

India conceded its first goal in under 70 seconds but then bounced back through goals from Mandeep and Harmanpreet. Hendrickx then netted his 13th goal of the tournament to equalise.

It remained 2-2 at the end of the third quarter. However, with 11 minutes left to play, Hendrickx sent a penalty corner into the India goal to put Belgium in the lead. And when Hendrickx converted a penalty stroke for his hat-trick, India's fate was sealed. Belgium added further gloss to the scoreline when it scored a fifth in the final minute.

India will now play the bronze medal playoff on Thursday.