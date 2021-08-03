Home India in Tokyo India loses to Belgium in men's hockey semifinal at Tokyo Olympics Alexander Hendrickx scored a hat-trick as the Indian hockey men's team lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics. Team Sportstar 03 August, 2021 08:45 IST Alexander Hendrickx of Team Belgium celebrates scoring the second goal with Felix Veronique B. Denayer and Nicolas de Kerpel during the men's semifinal match between India and Belgium. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 03 August, 2021 08:45 IST Alexander Hendrickx scored a hat-trick as the Indian hockey men's team lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo 2020, IND 2 - 4 BEL Hockey men's semifinal LIVE: Hendrickx hattrick extends Belgium lead vs India India conceded its first goal in under 70 seconds but then bounced back through goals from Mandeep and Harmanpreet. Hendrickx then netted his 13th goal of the tournament to equalise.It remained 2-2 at the end of the third quarter. However, with 11 minutes left to play, Hendrickx sent a penalty corner into the India goal to put Belgium in the lead. And when Hendrickx converted a penalty stroke for his hat-trick, India's fate was sealed. Belgium added further gloss to the scoreline when it scored a fifth in the final minute.India will now play the bronze medal playoff on Thursday. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :