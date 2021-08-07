Tokyo 2020, Athletics, Men's Javelin Throw Final Live: Neeraj Chopra eyes podium finish

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the men's javelin throw final where India's Neeraj Chopra will be in action.

India has not won an Olympic medal in athletics since 1947. Although it has produced the occasional athlete who could compete amongst the best in the world, an Olympic medal in athletics has been elusive. However, there is a genuine belief among Indians that the drought could end.

Their hopes are riding on 22-year-old javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. As 2016 World Junior Champion, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion, an Olympic medal would seem a natural progression for the best javelin thrower (and probably the most promising athlete) India has ever produced. His 88.07m throw in Patiala in March, which broke his own national record, has raised hopes. Qualifying for the final on his very first throw (86.65m) has further strengthened the belief back home. Here's the lowdown on his opponents on Saturday - READ

WHAT TIME IS JAVELIN THROW FINAL - 4:30 PM IST

WHERE TO WATCH JAVELIN THROW FINAL - On Sony Sports and Sony Liv App