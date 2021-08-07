India in Tokyo Tokyo 2020, Athletics, Men's Javelin Throw Final Live: Neeraj Chopra eyes podium finish Athletics, Tokyo Olympics 2020: Catch the live streaming updates of Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javeline throw finals starting at 4:30 PM. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 August, 2021 15:45 IST Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the Men's Javelin Throw. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 August, 2021 15:45 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the men's javelin throw final where India's Neeraj Chopra will be in action.India has not won an Olympic medal in athletics since 1947. Although it has produced the occasional athlete who could compete amongst the best in the world, an Olympic medal in athletics has been elusive. However, there is a genuine belief among Indians that the drought could end.Their hopes are riding on 22-year-old javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. As 2016 World Junior Champion, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion, an Olympic medal would seem a natural progression for the best javelin thrower (and probably the most promising athlete) India has ever produced. His 88.07m throw in Patiala in March, which broke his own national record, has raised hopes. Qualifying for the final on his very first throw (86.65m) has further strengthened the belief back home. Here's the lowdown on his opponents on Saturday - READ #NeerajChopra on his competition routine, elbow injury recovery and how he deals with all the attention he gets online. From a 2019 interview at @IIS_Vijayanagar by @ippusultan Read: https://t.co/z8TQiMjSHYWatch: https://t.co/CPQoSOZB0j#Athletics | #TeamIndia | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/DkLvS3YLRG— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 7, 2021 Neeraj's top opponentsJohannes VetterArshad NadeemJulian WeberJakub VadlejchWHAT TIME IS JAVELIN THROW FINAL - 4:30 PM ISTWHERE TO WATCH JAVELIN THROW FINAL - On Sony Sports and Sony Liv App