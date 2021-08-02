Kamalpreet Kaur finishes sixth in discus throw final with best throw of 63.70m

India's Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth in the women's discus throw final at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. America's Valarie Allman won gold with her first round throw of 68.98m. Kristin Pudenz of Germany won the silver with a throw of 66.86m. Yaime Perez of Cuba won bronze with a throw of 65.72m.

Kamalpreet's best throw of 63.70m came in the third round when she was under pressure to make it among the top eight in the competition to get three more throws. However, she failed to improve on her best throw.

Earlier in qualifying, the Punjab athlete had ended ahead of defending gold-medallist Sandra Perkovic (63.75m) of Croatia and reigning world champion Perez (63.18) to qualify for the final.

Competing in Group B, the 25-year-old had managed a throw of 60.29m on her first attempt. She then threw 63.97m and 64m to book a place in the final.

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Kamalpreet Kaur's Discus Final: Women Athletics Live Streaming Updates

But former Asian Games champion Seema Antil-Punia, the other Indian in the event and who was competing in her fourth Olympics, failed to make the cut with just 60.57m in the qualification round where the automatic qualification standard was 64m. Seema qualified for Tokyo with 63.72m at the inter-Nationals in Patiala last month.

Kamalpreet became the 11th Indian, and the second woman discus thrower, to qualify for an Olympic final (direct finals like long distance events have not been included here).