Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day 11; Women's hockey team in semis, Kaur finishes sixth The Indian women's hockey team stunned Australia 1-0 to reach its maiden Olympic semifinal; discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth with a best of 63.7m. Team Sportstar 02 August, 2021 21:58 IST The Indian women's hockey team celebrates with its coach after beating Australia 1-0 in the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinal on Monday. - PTI The Indian women's hockey team beat favourite Australia 1-0 in their quarterfinal clash at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. It will face-off against Argentina on Wednesday in its first semifinal in the Olympics.Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth in the final with a throw of 63.7m. American Valarie Allman grabbed the gold with 68.98 metres.READ MORE: Hockey: India women beat Australia 1-0 to reach maiden Olympic semifinalINDIAN RESULTS ON MONDAYAthletics: Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 4 - Dutee Chand (7th in 23.85 seconds) did not qualify for the final.Women's Discus Throw Final - Kamalpreet Kaur (6th with a throw of 63.7m)Shooting: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (21st) and Sanjeev Rajput (32nd). None qualified for the final.Hockey: Women's Quarterfinal - India beat Australia 1-0 to reach its first-ever semifinal of the women's competition.Equestrian: Eventing Individual Jumping Qualification: Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott (25th) qualified for the final.Eventing Individual Jumping Final: Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott finished 23rd. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.