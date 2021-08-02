Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day 11; Women's hockey team in semis, Kaur finishes sixth

The Indian women's hockey team beat favourite Australia 1-0 in their quarterfinal clash at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. It will face-off against Argentina on Wednesday in its first semifinal in the Olympics.

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth in the final with a throw of 63.7m. American Valarie Allman grabbed the gold with 68.98 metres.

INDIAN RESULTS ON MONDAY

Athletics: Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 4 - Dutee Chand (7th in 23.85 seconds) did not qualify for the final.

Women's Discus Throw Final - Kamalpreet Kaur (6th with a throw of 63.7m)

Shooting: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (21st) and Sanjeev Rajput (32nd). None qualified for the final.

Hockey: Women's Quarterfinal - India beat Australia 1-0 to reach its first-ever semifinal of the women's competition.

Equestrian: Eventing Individual Jumping Qualification: Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott (25th) qualified for the final.

Eventing Individual Jumping Final: Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott finished 23rd.