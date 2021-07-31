Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for women's discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics

India's Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the women's discus throw final with a 64m throw on Saturday. Kaur and Valarie Allman (66.42) of the United States were the only two throwers to automatically qualify for the medal event.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live Updates: Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for discus throw final; Amit Panghal knocked out, Atanu Das eliminated

Kaur broke the national record twice, first in the Federation Cup in March when she became the first Indian woman to go over 65m and later in the Indian Grand Prix-4 where she bettered it to 66.59m, which carried her to the sixth spot in the World list this year.

Kaur's best prior to this year's national record-breaking run was 61.04m.

Meanwhile, Seema Punia missed out on the final with a 60.57m throw.