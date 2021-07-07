Know Your Sport - Boxing

The boxing competition is run as a single-elimination tournament, with the winner of each match advancing to the next round.



A match lasts three rounds, each of three minutes. Five judges sit at the side of the ring. They watch the bout and individually award points for what they deem to be successful hits.



In addition, the referee can end a match if the difference between the fighters is such that the match should not continue or if a doctor indicates the match should be stopped.



A match can also end if a competitor receives three warnings (penalties) and is disqualified or if a competitor is unable to resume a fight within ten seconds, in which case they are considered knocked out.