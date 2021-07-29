Home Olympic News Swimming: China wins women's 4x200m freestyle in world record time, Ledecky guides USA to silver China bettered Australia's record of 7:41.50 from the 2019 world championships. The United States won the silver and Australia took the bronze. Reuters 29 July, 2021 09:38 IST China's Li Bingjie is congratulated by teammates Yang Junxuan, Tang Muhan and Zhang Yufei after the team set a new world record enroute to the gold medal in the women's 4x200m relay. - AFP Reuters 29 July, 2021 09:38 IST China won the gold medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle in a world record time of seven minutes 40.33 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.The time bettered Australia's record of 7:41.50 from the 2019 world championships. The United States won the silver and Australia took the bronze.China's win marks the first time since the Beijing Olympics in 2008 that USA has lost the women's 4x200m event at this stage. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :