Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins wrestling silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the silver medal after losing 4-7 to World champion Zaur Uguev of Russia in the keenly-fought men’s 57kg freestyle title clash in the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Meanwhile, Deepak Punia lost his bronze medal match to Myles Amine of San Marino in the Men's 86kg category.

Ravi became the second Indian wrestler, after Sushil Kumar, to get a silver medal in the Games. He had lost to Uguev in the semifinal of the World wrestling championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, in 2019.

In the gold medal match, Uguev took an early lead by pushing Ravi out of the circle twice. Ravi bounced back with a takedown from the left, but Uguev restored his lead to go into the second period with a 4-2 advantage.

The Russian extended his lead to 5-2 and then inflated it further with another takedown.

Ravi gave his best to break the solid defence of Uguev and reduce the margin to 4-7. However, he could not stop Uguev from achieving the rare honour of being a World and Olympic champion.

For a change, Ravi became emotional before leaving the mat.

On Wednesday, Ravi had beaten Pan American silver medallist Colombian Oscar Tigreros 13-2, Bulgarian Individual World Cup bronze medallist Georgi Vangelov 14-4 and double Worlds medallist Kazakh Nurislam Sanayev ‘by fall’ to become the second Indian wrestler after Sushil to reach the final in an Olympic Games.