Sailing at Tokyo 2020: Vishnu Saravanan moves up to 22, Nethra slips to 33

Vishnu Saravanan of India produced his best performance in Tokyo - a 12th place finish - in race 6 and moved up three spots to end the day at 22nd overall in the laser standard category of the sailing competition on Tuesday. In races 4 and 5, Vishnu finished 23rd and 22nd.

Earlier, Nethra Kumanan slipped from 28th to 33rd in the laser radial category. The 23-year-old took the 32nd and 38th spots in the last two races.

In the men’s 49er which commenced on Tuesday, the Indian pair of Varun Thakkar and K. C. Ganapathy came 18th in the first race. The second and third races couldn’t be held owing to unfavourable wind conditions.



The results (overall positions):



Laser standard (after six races): 1. Pavlos Kontides (Cyp); 2. Matthew Wearn (Aus); 3. Robert Scheidt (Bra); 22. Vishnu Saravanan (Ind).



Laser radial (after six races): 1. Anne-Marie Rindom (Den); 2. Josefin Olsson (Swe); 3. Marit Bouwmeester (Ned); 33. Nethra Kumanan (Ind).



Men's 49er: Race 1: Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove (Irl), 2. Dylan Fietcher-Scott & Stuart Bithell (GBr), 3. Erik Hell & Thomas Ploessel (Ger); 18. Varun Thakkar and K. C. Ganapathy (Ind).