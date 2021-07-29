Tokyo Olympics 2020 Shooting: Manu fifth in 25m pistol precision, Rahi struggles

India pistol shooter Manu Bhaker got off to a confident start in the precision stage of the 25m sports pistol qualification round, registering a total of 292 off her six 5-shot series.

The 19-year-old shot a perfect 50 during the sixth series, which propelled her to the fifth position on the standings.

As it happened

Rahi Sarnobat, on the other hand, faltered in her second series before hitting 49 in the third to provide the Indian team some hope. However, she ended up dropping 13 points before the finish to end the precision stage on the 25th spot in a field of 44 shooters.

The shooters will next take part in the Rapid stage tomorrow, from where the top eight will qualify for the final.

More to follow...