Tokyo Olympics 2020 Shooting: Manu fifth in 25m pistol precision, Rahi struggles The 19-year-old shot a perfect 50 during the sixth series, which propelled her to the fifth position on the standings. Team Sportstar Tokyo 29 July, 2021 10:24 IST FILE PHOTO: India's Manu Bhaker during the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event in Tokyo on Tuesday. - PTI Team Sportstar Tokyo 29 July, 2021 10:24 IST India pistol shooter Manu Bhaker got off to a confident start in the precision stage of the 25m sports pistol qualification round, registering a total of 292 off her six 5-shot series.The 19-year-old shot a perfect 50 during the sixth series, which propelled her to the fifth position on the standings.As it happenedRahi Sarnobat, on the other hand, faltered in her second series before hitting 49 in the third to provide the Indian team some hope. However, she ended up dropping 13 points before the finish to end the precision stage on the 25th spot in a field of 44 shooters.The shooters will next take part in the Rapid stage tomorrow, from where the top eight will qualify for the final.More to follow...