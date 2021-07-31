Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Spain's Carreno Busta beats Djokovic, no medal for the Serb for third straight Games Djokovic won a singles bronze medal in Beijing in 2008 but has failed to earn a place on the podium at the London, Rio and now Tokyo Olympics. Reuters 31 July, 2021 15:30 IST Pablo Carreno Busta of Team Spain celebrates victory after his Men's Singles Bronze Medal match against Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia. - Getty Images Reuters 31 July, 2021 15:30 IST Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta claimed the bronze medal in the tennis men's singles at the Tokyo Games on Saturday, triumphing 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 over a listless Novak Djokovic, a day after the Serbian was stopped in his bid to complete a historic "Golden Slam".The world number one had arrived in Tokyo aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. But that quest came to an end after he was beaten by fifth-ranked German Alexander Zverev in Friday's semifinal.Saturday's loss to Carreno Busta marks Djokovic's third appearance and second defeat in a singles bronze medal match. He won the bronze at the Beijing Games in 2008 before losing to Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in London four years later.The 20-times Grand Slam champion will leave the Olympics without a medal for the third Games in succession after pulling out of Saturday's mixed doubles final with a shoulder injury.He was set to partner Nina Stojanovic against Australian pair Ash Barty and John Peers. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :