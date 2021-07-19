Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: U.S. gymnast tests COVID-19 positive An official in Inzai, the city where the US gymnastics team has been staying to train, said that the gymnast was in her teens and that they'd determined she had one close contact. Reuters TOKYO 19 July, 2021 16:45 IST A female gymnast from the United States, who is in her teens, has tested COVID positive. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - REUTERS Reuters TOKYO 19 July, 2021 16:45 IST A female gymnast from the United States has tested positive for coronavirus, an official in the city where the team has been staying to train said on Monday.The official in Inzai, just east of Tokyo, said that the gymnast was in her teens and that they'd determined she had one close contact, but declined to give more information, including whether the gymnast was on the main team or an alternate.READ MORE: Russia's Dalaloyan out of gymnastics event with injurySimone Biles, currently dominant in women's gymnastics, is 24. The two teenage members of the U.S. team are Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum, both 18.All four of the alternates, selected in case one of the main team members tested positive, are in their teens. Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :