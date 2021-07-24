Tokyo Olympics, IND vs NED Hockey LIVE: India Women open campaign vs Netherlands

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Indian Women's team's opening Tokyo 2020 Olympics hockey game against Netherlands at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES:

She is the golden girl of Indian women’s hockey, its most prominent ambassador and an idol for an entire generation of younger players. In the spotlight ever since she made her debut at the age of 15, Rani Rampal has come a long way from the shy, awkward girl with a natural talent to the confident leader and talisman of the national team, all by the age of 26.

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the ace Khel Ratna and Padma Shri awardee spoke at length about her dreams and the aspirations of her side and the lessons learnt over the years.

FULL STORY | Rani Rampal on Indian women's hockey team's for Tokyo: We’ve improved a lot in last four years

MATCH PREVIEW:

The Indian women's hockey team, coached by Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne, has been making steady progress in the past few years, moving up the FIH World Rankings as well as making the cut for the major events.

Rio 2016 was India’s first Olympic appearance since 1980, and The Eves are back again for a second successive Games here at Tokyo 2020. They earned their place in dramatic fashion through the 2019 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, claiming a thrilling 6-5 aggregate victory over USA in Bhubaneswar.

Having won the opening game 5-1, India found itself 4-0 down to the Americans in Match 2 before team captain Rani fired home a stunning fourth quarter strike to secure that all important ticket to Tokyo.

“This team has worked very hard over the last few years and has made progress consistently. There’s a good mix of experienced players and new talent, which is excellent," coach Marijne said.

"We look forward to taking on the best in the world in Tokyo. This is a team with a lot of potential and drive which we hope to channelise to our best performance yet,” he added.

RELATED | Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team - player profiles

It may not be the reigning Olympic champion, but the Netherlands is without question the team to beat at Tokyo 2020.

Head coach Alyson Annan, the legendary former Australia international, double Olympic gold medallist and two-time FIH Player of the Year, has created a team very much in her own image: a perfect balance of outrageous talent, discipline and an unbreakable winning mentality.

The team has been almost unstoppable in recent years, claiming the 2018 Women’s World Cup before becoming both FIH Hockey Pro League and European champions in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

“It is a tough pool, but the other pool is also tough. All the opponents are great opponents. Of course, we are going for first place and to do our best in the pool. That is the goal in the first phase of the tournament," said Dutch defender Lauren Stam.

"It will be my first Olympics, so a gold medal would be amazing. Of course, a few of the girls already have one gold medal [from London 2012]. I’ve asked them many questions about what the Olympics are like, and what can I expect. But to win an Olympic gold medal, that would be amazing,” she added.

THE SQUADS: India - Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Rani Rampal, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi. Netherlands - Josine Koning, Caia van Maasakker, Freeke Moes, Pien Sanders, Lauren Stam, Margot van Geffen, Sanne Koolen, Malou Pheninckx, Laurien Leurink, Xan de Waard, Marloes Keetels, Laura Nunnink, Eva de Goede, Felice Albers, Stella van Gils, Maria Verschoor, Lidewij Welten, Frédérique Matla.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs):