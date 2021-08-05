Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020: China's Quan wins gold in the women's diving 10 metre platform

Her compatriot Chen Yuxi claimed silver, with Australia's Melissa Wu taking bronze.

Reuters
05 August, 2021 13:56 IST
Quan Hongchan

Gold medalist Quan Hongchan of China celebrates during the victory ceremony for the Women's 10m Platform Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
05 August, 2021 13:56 IST

China's Quan Hongchan won gold in the women's 10 metre platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Her compatriot Chen Yuxi claimed silver, with Australia's Melissa Wu taking bronze.

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App