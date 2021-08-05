Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020: China's Quan wins gold in the women's diving 10 metre platform Her compatriot Chen Yuxi claimed silver, with Australia's Melissa Wu taking bronze. Reuters 05 August, 2021 13:56 IST Gold medalist Quan Hongchan of China celebrates during the victory ceremony for the Women's 10m Platform Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday. - Getty Images Reuters 05 August, 2021 13:56 IST China's Quan Hongchan won gold in the women's 10 metre platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.Her compatriot Chen Yuxi claimed silver, with Australia's Melissa Wu taking bronze. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :