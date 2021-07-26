Tokyo 2020 Olympics LIVE Updates: India players in action - All eyes on fencer Bhavani Devi

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics with fencer Bhavani Devi kicking off proceedings followed by Archery where the men's team will be competing in the Round of 16. Indian boxers, swimmers and shuttlers will also be in action as the day progresses.

LIVE UPDATES

- Forced to parry, after that, Bhavani has a 8-0 lead at the break. She is making things look easy.

- Bhavani charges in aggressively to score the first two touches. Woah!

DID YOU KNOW?



Eight-time national champion Bhavani Devi has is the first Indian fencer to have qualified for the Tokyo Games through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method. Click here to find out more about her.

INDIANS IN ACTION ON JULY 26