Tokyo 2020 Olympics LIVE Updates: India players in action - All eyes on fencer Bhavani Devi

Eight-time national champion Bhavani Devi will be in action on Monday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Last Updated: 26 July, 2021 05:38 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics with fencer Bhavani Devi kicking off proceedings followed by Archery where the men's team will be competing in the Round of 16. Indian boxers, swimmers and shuttlers will also be in action as the day progresses. LIVE UPDATES- Forced to parry, after that, Bhavani has a 8-0 lead at the break. She is making things look easy.- Bhavani charges in aggressively to score the first two touches. Woah!DID YOU KNOW? Eight-time national champion Bhavani Devi has is the first Indian fencer to have qualified for the Tokyo Games through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method. Click here to find out more about her.INDIANS IN ACTION ON JULY 26FENCING: Women's Sabre Table of 64 - Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi – 5:30 AM ISTARCHERY: Men's team round of 16 - Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai – 6:00 AM ISTMen's team medal rounds (Subject to qualification) – 10:15 AM ISTBADMINTON: Men's doubles group play – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo – 9:10 AM ISTTENNIS: Men's singles – Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev - Not before 10:30 AM ISTBOXING: Middleweight – Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta – 3:06 PM ISTHOCKEY: Indian women's team vs Germany – 5:45 PM ISTSAILING: Men's laser race 3 – Vishnu Saravanan – 8:35 AM ISTWomen's Laser Radial race 3 – Nethra Kumanan – 11:05 AM ISTSHOOTING: Men's skeet qualification day 2 – Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan – 6:30 AM ISTFinal (Subject to qualification) – 12:20 PM ISTSWIMMING: Men's 200m butterfly heats – Sajan Prakash – 3:46 PM ISTTABLE TENNIS: Men's singles round 2 – A. Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia – 6:30 AM ISTWomen's singles round 2 – Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu – 8:30 AM ISTWomen's singles round 3 – Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova – Not before 11:00 AM IST