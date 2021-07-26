Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics LIVE Updates: India players in action - All eyes on fencer Bhavani Devi

Tokyo Olympics Day 4, Indians in action on July 26: Catch all the Live action, updates, schedule, results, medals tally and the events all through the day.

Last Updated: 26 July, 2021 05:38 IST

Eight-time national champion Bhavani Devi will be in action on Monday.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics with fencer Bhavani Devi kicking off proceedings followed by Archery where the men's team will be competing in the Round of 16. Indian boxers, swimmers and shuttlers will also be in action as the day progresses.  

LIVE UPDATES

- Forced to parry, after that, Bhavani has a 8-0 lead at the break. She is making things look easy.
- Bhavani charges in aggressively to score the first two touches. Woah!

DID YOU KNOW?

Eight-time national champion Bhavani Devi has is the first Indian fencer to have qualified for the Tokyo Games through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method. Click here to find out more about her.
INDIANS IN ACTION ON JULY 26

  • FENCING: Women's Sabre Table of 64 - Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi – 5:30 AM IST
  • ARCHERY: Men’s team round of 16 - Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai – 6:00 AM IST

    Men’s team medal rounds     (Subject to qualification) – 10:15 AM IST
  • BADMINTON: Men’s doubles group playSatwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo – 9:10 AM IST
  • TENNIS: Men's singles – Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev - Not before 10:30 AM IST
  • BOXING: MiddleweightAshish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta – 3:06 PM IST
  • HOCKEY: Indian women’s team vs Germany – 5:45 PM IST
  • SAILING: Men’s laser race 3Vishnu Saravanan – 8:35 AM IST

    Women’s Laser Radial race 3    Nethra Kumanan – 11:05 AM IST
  • SHOOTING: Men’s skeet qualification day 2Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan – 6:30 AM IST

    Final     (Subject to qualification) – 12:20 PM IST
  • SWIMMING: Men’s 200m butterfly heatsSajan Prakash – 3:46 PM IST
  • TABLE TENNIS: Men’s singles round 2A. Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia – 6:30 AM IST

    Women’s singles round 2    Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu – 8:30 AM IST

    Women’s singles round 3    Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova – Not before 11:00 AM IST